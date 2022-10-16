Who is Alexandra Rosales? Diva crowned as Miss Supermodel Worldwide

Philippines' Alexandra Mae Rosales was named Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022 title during the pageant's coronation night in India on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, in Manila

Another Filipina beauty took home the international crown as Alexandra Rosales won the 2022 Miss Supermodel Worldwide title in India on Sunday. Rosales topped the beauty pageant. She was joined by 16 other candidates from different parts of the world, and the event was held at the Leela Palace Hotel in Jaipur. The Netherlands' bet Kaylee Roxanne Zwart placed the first runner up, while Nova Retalista took the second runner up.

The top five winners of Miss Supermodel Worldwide are Sonia Mansour of France and Kazakhstan's Alina Cheveleva. The beauty queen from Laguna wore a Sampaguita, inspired by the national costume in the competition. She bested 16 other competitors from different parts of the world to become the first Filipina to win the title of Miss Supermodel Worldwide.

Kaylee Roxanne Porteges Zwart from the Netherlands was named the first runner-up, and Indonesia's Nova Retalista was in the second runner-up spot. Sonia Alt Mansour from France and Alina Cheveleva of Kazakhstan rounded the winners and were announced as the third and the fourth runners-up. The competition also named the continental winners Rahel Zemen Gebremedhin of Ethiopia representing Africa, Kelly Baez of Ecuador representing the Americas, Wangpor Jitrana Kengkanna from Thailand for Asia, and Kelly Kangur from Estonia for Europe. The contest also announced a continental winner for Russia's Kamilla Matyushklova of Belarus.



