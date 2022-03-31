5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

Former Miss India finalist Aditi Hundia can beat many Bollywood actresses with her sizzling looks. Check out five pictures of this diva who is the rumoured girlfriend of cricketer Ishan Kishan.

Cricketer Ishan Kishan is winning the hearts of many with his strong batting performance at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While the cricketer is busy scoring runs for his team, his rumoured lady love has also been making headlines lately. Aditi Hundia, Miss India finalist 2017, is rumoured to be dating Mumbai India’s player Ishan Kishan. Aditi’s gorgeous looks have made her a topic of discussion these days as fans debate over how beautiful she looks in comparison with many heroines from the film industry.

Aditi Hundia was adjudged as the Miss Supranational India 2018. Her Instagram is filled with some gleaming pictures of the model that show her in beautiful outfits and sexier poses. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor?

Aditi Hundia is an active social media user. She often posts scintillating pictures of herself on her Instagram handle that draw the attention of her fans towards her.

The Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan is yet to make his relationship official with Aditi Hundia. However, their PDA on social media has often caught the eyes of their fans. ALSO READ: Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman in Indian wedding in Chennai; video goes viral

Recently when Ishan Kishan put up a post after IPL auctions about his return to Mumbai Indians, Aditi Hundia took to the comments section. She wrote “Proud and how”, showing her love for the cricketer.

