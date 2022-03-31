Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 8:52 PM IST

    Former Miss India finalist Aditi Hundia can beat many Bollywood actresses with her sizzling looks. Check out five pictures of this diva who is the rumoured girlfriend of cricketer Ishan Kishan.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Cricketer Ishan Kishan is winning the hearts of many with his strong batting performance at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While the cricketer is busy scoring runs for his team, his rumoured lady love has also been making headlines lately. Aditi Hundia, Miss India finalist 2017, is rumoured to be dating Mumbai India’s player Ishan Kishan. Aditi’s gorgeous looks have made her a topic of discussion these days as fans debate over how beautiful she looks in comparison with many heroines from the film industry.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Aditi Hundia was adjudged as the Miss Supranational India 2018. Her Instagram is filled with some gleaming pictures of the model that show her in beautiful outfits and sexier poses.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor?

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Aditi Hundia is an active social media user. She often posts scintillating pictures of herself on her Instagram handle that draw the attention of her fans towards her.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    The Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan is yet to make his relationship official with Aditi Hundia. However, their PDA on social media has often caught the eyes of their fans.

    ALSO READ: Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman in Indian wedding in Chennai; video goes viral

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Recently when Ishan Kishan put up a post after IPL auctions about his return to Mumbai Indians, Aditi Hundia took to the comments section. She wrote “Proud and how”, showing her love for the cricketer.

    Image: Aditi Hundia/Instagram

    Aditi Hundia had also once posted an image with Ishan Kishan wherein she’s showing off her back in a backless halter black-coloured top while Ishan clicked their mirror selfie.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'no' to working with actress RBA

    Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'no' to working with actress

    Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith's Oscars slap; know what happened after the punch RBA

    Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith's Oscars slap; know what happened after the punch

    Govt merges Films Division, three other units with NFDC

    Govt merges Films Division, three other units with NFDC

    Recent Stories

    football Here is why rape accused Mason Greenwood's profile remains on Man United's website snt

    Here is why rape accused Mason Greenwood's profile remains on Man United's website

    IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa's blitzkrieg against LSG sends CSK fans into a tizzy snt

    IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa's blitzkrieg against LSG sends CSK fans into a tizzy

    Delhi to scrap fine for not wearing masks in public places Report gcw

    Delhi to scrap fine for not wearing masks in public places: Report

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor?

    Go Imran, Go chants echo in national assembly as Imran Khan evades no-trust motion

    'Go Imran, Go' chants echo as Imran Khan evades no-trust motion

    Recent Videos

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon