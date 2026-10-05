Nishant Kerketta, a farmer from Jharkhand, is going viral for blending his everyday life in the fields with contemporary menswear, turning muddy paddy fields and rural surroundings into his unconventional fashion runway.

A muddy paddy field might seem like an unusual setting for a fashion shoot, but Nishant Kerketta is proving that style can stand out anywhere. The Jharkhand farmer and fashion enthusiast is winning attention online with Instagram reels that blend his everyday life with his love for menswear.

Meet Nishant Kerketta

Kerketta works as a farmer while also creating fashion and fitness content on Instagram. Unlike traditional fashion creators who often rely on studios or city locations, he uses the surroundings of his village as the backdrop for his looks.

From muddy fields and mud houses to riverbanks, courtyards and highways, his videos capture fashion in completely unexpected settings. His reels have caught viewers’ attention because of the striking contrast between rural life and contemporary menswear.

One of his recent reels, titled ‘Indian Farmer Starting Fashion’, begins with Kerketta walking barefoot through a muddy paddy field. Carrying a traditional woven basket used for scattering seeds, he is seen working in the field before turning towards the camera and walking closer.

His Unique Fashion Style

Kerketta’s fashion choices have a distinct aesthetic. His wardrobe largely features muted shades such as black, white, grey, charcoal and faded denim. At times, he adds brighter colours like red and pink to his looks.

Oversized and relaxed silhouettes are also a major part of his style. Wide-leg trousers, loose shirts and long coats frequently appear in his photos and videos.

His confident poses, full-body frames and simple rural backdrops give his content the feel of a fashion lookbook, making his reels stand out from typical Instagram fashion videos.