Singapore marks Deepavali 2026 with stunning light displays in Little India and a festive-themed MRT train, fostering community spirit and unity as the High Commission shares the vibrant celebrations with followers.

Singapore Transforms for Deepavali Celebrations

Singapore's Deepavali celebrations have caught attention with vibrant displays of lights, elaborate street decorations and a specially themed MRT train, as the Singapore High Commission in India shared photographs showcasing the festive atmosphere across the city.

The High Commission posted pictures of Singapore's Deepavali decorations, highlighting illuminated arches featuring elephants and Tamil script, colourful street light displays adorned with diyas, and an MRT train wrapped in festive designs featuring mandalas and traditional oil lamps. Credited to AsiaOne and Singapore's Land Transport Authority, the photographs capture the night-time celebrations, particularly in areas such as Little India, where the streets have been transformed with elaborate lighting and festival-themed decorations.

Community Engagement and Cultural Traditions

Singapore is all decked out to welcome #Deepavali #Diwali. Share your Diwali pictures with us. 🥳HC Wong #Deepavali2026 #Diwali2026 📷: @asiaonecom @LTAsg https://t.co/raEXd0BC6X — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) November 2, 2026

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, also invited people to share their own Diwali photographs, encouraging cultural engagement between Singapore's Indian community and followers in India. Beyond the public displays, Deepavali is also being observed through traditional religious and community celebrations. The celebrations bring together people from different cultural backgrounds, reflecting the festival's themes of unity, hope and new beginnings.

Diwali, or Deepavali, is a five-day Hindu festival celebrated worldwide. Derived from the Sanskrit word meaning ‘row of lamps’, it symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Celebrations include lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers, exchanging gifts, enjoying sweets and celebrating family bonds. (ANI)