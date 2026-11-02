Renowned Dogri writer, thinker, and filmmaker Ved Rahi has passed away at age 93. The Sahitya Akademi mourns the loss of the literary icon, acknowledging his immense contributions to Indian literature, Hindi cinema, and cultural heritage.

Eminent Dogri Writer Ved Rahi Passes Away

Eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi passed away at the age of 93, leaving behind a rich literary and cultural legacy, with the Sahitya Akademi expressing grief over his demise and paying tribute to his invaluable contribution to Indian literature. In a condolence message, the Sahitya Akademi described Ved Rahi as a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature, whose contribution would be remembered for generations.

"Sahitya Akademi mourns the demise of eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi Ji, a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature. Honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his story collection Aale and the Akademi’s Fellowship, his invaluable contribution to Indian literature will be remembered for generations. Sahitya Akademi extends its heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti," the Akademi said.

Literary Contributions and Legacy

Recognition and Awards

According to the condolence message issued by the Akademi, Rahi was among the prominent literary figures who enriched Dogri literature through his stories, novels and poetry. His Dogri story collection 'Aale' received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983. He was also recently honoured with the Sahitya Akademi's Fellowship, referred to as Mahattar Sadasyata, the Akademi's highest honour.

Tribute to a Cultural Icon

The Akademi also highlighted the loss his demise represents for Indian literature, Hindi cinema and the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. In its tribute, Sahitya Akademi Secretary Dr Varun Gulati wrote, “Unke nidhan se Bharatiya sahitya, Hindi cinema aur Jammu-Kashmir ki sanskritik virasat ko apooraniya kshati hui hai. Sahitya Akademi samast sahitya jagat ki or se unke nidhan par vinamra shraddhanjali nivedit karti hai. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare aur parivarjanon ko yeh kathin dukh sahan karne ki shakti de. Om Shanti.”( His passing is an irreparable loss to Indian literature, Hindi cinema, and the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of the entire literary community, the Sahitya Akademi offers its humble tribute. May God grant peace to his soul and provide his family with the strength to endure this profound grief. Om Shanti.”

Sahitya Akademi mourns the demise of eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi Ji, a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature. Honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his story collection Aale and the Akademi’s Fellowship, his invaluable contribution to Indian literature will be remembered for generations. Sahitya Akademi extends its heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. #SahityaAkademi #VedRahi #DogriLiterature #IndianLiterature #Tribute — Sahitya Akademi (@sahityaakademi) November 1, 2026

Ved Rahi's contribution to Dogri literature and Indian cinema remains an important part of the country's literary and cultural heritage.