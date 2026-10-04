Brazilian actress and model Larissa Bonesi, born March 28, 1990, has been linked to Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, through persistent dating rumours since April 2024. Recent red carpet sightings have further fueled speculation, though neither party has confirmed the alleged relationship.

Brazilian model-actress Larissa Bonesi hit the red carpet around July, 2026, reigniting persistent rumours. She and Aryan Khan—Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son—are allegedly an item. This latest public appearance adds another chapter to their speculated relationship. It's been a topic of media discussion for over two years.

Born March 28, 1990, Larissa Bonesi built her career in Indian entertainment. She moved to Mumbai in 2011, transitioning from international modeling. Bonesi now acts in Hindi and Telugu films.

Larissa Bonesi's Entertainment Journey

650,000 followers—that's Bonesi's reach on Instagram. Her career began with a dance appearance in the 2011 Bollywood film Desi Boyz. She debuted in Telugu cinema with Thikka in 2016. Bonesi featured in Next Enti? (2018), Penthouse (2021), Go Goa Gone (2013), and will appear in Ghaati (2025). She also built a modeling portfolio, working with brands like Olay and Lancôme, and appeared in music videos.

Tracing the Rumours: Social Media to Red Carpets

April 2024. Speculation around a romance between Bonesi and Aryan Khan first gained traction then. Aryan, meanwhile, debuted his Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood in September 2025. Social media interactions fueled early speculation. Bonesi followed the entire Khan family; Aryan's sister Suhana Khan and his friends reportedly followed her back. Reports of Bonesi's cryptic Instagram post featuring a "mystery man" and an alleged gift from Aryan to Bonesi's mother intensified the buzz.

Bonesi's attendance at Aryan Khan's directorial premiere in Mumbai—The Ba*ds of Bollywood—in September 2025 marked a key moment. She publicly endorsed the project, sharing its first look on her Instagram stories; Aryan re-shared that post. Neither Aryan nor Larissa confirmed or denied their relationship. Still, their joint appearances and online interactions remain a media focus. Reports in April 2024, however, speculated the buzz was a PR strategy, suggesting Aryan might date someone from Goa instead.

The Current Status of the Speculation

Their silence speaks volumes. Despite whispers and public sightings, Larissa Bonesi and Aryan Khan maintain silence on their relationship's nature. No confirmation, no denial. This keeps fans and media guessing. They have yet to announce more details.