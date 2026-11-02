Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a unique witch-themed party joined by friends Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, while receiving warm wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan ahead of her new film release.

Shanaya Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations

From a nostalgic childhood photograph on a customised T-shirt to a spooky witch-themed birthday celebration, Shanaya Kapoor's birthday turned into a special affair, with Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Khushi Kapoor making the occasion memorable through their social media posts.

Ananya, who shares a close friendship with Shanaya, came up with a quirky way to wish her friend. The actor shared a selfie wearing a black customised T-shirt featuring a childhood photograph of Shanaya. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, "Say it's your best friend's birthday without saying it's your best friend's birthday." She also gave fans a glimpse of Shanaya's birthday celebrations, sharing a photograph of the birthday girl cutting her cake, dressed in a black off-shoulder outfit. Wishing her friend, Ananya wrote, "Love of my life, happy birthday my Shanaya papaya."

Wishes and Upcoming Projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined in the celebrations by extending her wishes to Shanaya. "Happy birthday to the lovely girl Shanaya. Good luck for your new show, looks too good," she wrote. Shanaya Kapoor will be next seen in 'Student of the Year: After Dark', releasing on JioHotstar on November 13.

A Spooky Themed Bash

Khushi Kapoor also offered a peek into Shanaya's birthday festivities, which featured a witch-themed party with a spooky twist. Sharing pictures from the celebration, Khushi posed with her sister against the dark-themed decorations. Both sisters opted for black outfits for the occasion. Khushi also posed with a skull prop, adding to the spooky mood of the celebration. The dinner table was decorated with candles, red roses and dark-themed table settings, complementing the witch-inspired arrangements. Sharing the pictures, Khushi captioned them, "Witching hour HBD to my @shanayakapoor02." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)

Shanaya is known for her roles in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', which marked her acting debut in Bollywood. In 2026, she was seen in 'Tu Yaa Main ', also starring Adarsh Gourav. (ANI)