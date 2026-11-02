Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, has addressed the viral video of their daughter Dalai showing the middle finger to paparazzi at his funeral, requesting privacy and compassion for her grieving children.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's sudden death has left his family and the film industry grieving. Amid the family's difficult time, a video of his daughter Dalai showing the middle finger to paparazzi at his funeral went viral, prompting mixed reactions online.

Sanjay Gupta's Wife Reacts To Daughter Dalai's Viral Video

At Sanjay Gupta's funeral, his daughter Dalai was seen sitting in the front seat of a car with her face covered by her jacket as paparazzi gathered around the vehicle. Moments later, she showed them the middle finger before briefly smiling and covering her face again.

While some social media users criticised her gesture, others questioned the media's decision to surround a grieving family during such a difficult moment.

On Monday, filmmaker Milap Zaveri shared a statement posted by Sanjay's wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, on Instagram. Addressing the incident, she explained that her children had grown up away from the limelight and were distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy.

She said their reactions came from grief and anguish and added that she sincerely regretted any hurt caused to members of the media.

Anuradha Requests Privacy For Her Children

Anuradha further appealed to people to understand that her children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father. She requested everyone to excuse their reactions and show compassion during this difficult period.

She also urged people to delete videos and other content that could leave lasting emotional scars on her children. The grieving mother asked the media and public to give her family the privacy and space needed to cope with their loss.

What Happened To Sanjay Gupta?

Sanjay Gupta died on October 30 at the age of 59 after suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall at his Versova residence in Mumbai. His family discovered him the following morning and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

He was known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. His sudden demise has left several members of the film industry mourning his loss.