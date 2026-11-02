Maheep Kapoor celebrated her daughter Shanaya's birthday with touching childhood photos, joined by warm wishes from friends Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan during a unique witch-themed celebration.

Maheep Kapoor's Nostalgic Birthday Tribute

Maheep Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Monday as she celebrated daughter Shanaya Kapoor's birthday, sharing a series of adorable childhood photographs along with a heartfelt message for her. Maheep shared several throwback pictures capturing different moments from Shanaya's childhood, offering a glimpse into her growing-up years and cherished family memories. Alongside the photographs, Maheep expressed her love for her daughter, writing, "Happy birthday to the love of my life." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

The birthday post reflected the mother-daughter bond, with Maheep choosing to mark the special occasion by revisiting memories from Shanaya's early years. In one of the pictures Maheep was seen playing with baby Shanaya; another picture captured her with her brother.

Birthday Wishes and Festivities

Shanaya also received birthday wishes from her friend Ananya Panday, who came up with a quirky way to celebrate the occasion. Ananya shared a selfie wearing a customised T-shirt featuring Shanaya's childhood photograph. "Say it's your best friend's birthday without saying it's your best friend's birthday," Ananya wrote alongside the picture. She also shared a glimpse of Shanaya's birthday celebrations, wishing her, "Love of my life, happy birthday my Shanaya papaya."

Shanaya's sister Khushi Kapoor offered a peek into the birthday festivities, which featured a witch-themed celebration. Sharing pictures from the party, Khushi was seen posing with a skull prop and playfully planting a kiss on Shanaya's cheek. Kareena Kapoor Khan also extended her birthday wishes to Shanaya, writing, "Happy birthday to the lovely girl Shanaya. Good luck for your new show, looks too good."

Shanaya Kapoor's Professional Journey

On the work front, Shanaya made her acting debut with the romantic drama 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', opposite Vikrant Massey. She later featured in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Tu Yaa Main'. (ANI)

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