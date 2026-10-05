The makers tried hard to cast Suthivelu in this movie. Suthivelu could not attend the first day of the shoot. D Ramanaidu already saw Brahmanandam during the Satyagraham shoot. Suthivelu did not turn up. D Ramanaidu then suggested casting the bald guy from Satyagraham because he acted well. Brahmanandam said that this single comment changed his life. He got the chance in Aha Naa Pellanta and became an overnight star.