    Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan REVIEW: Is Vijay Antony, Sarathkumar's action drama worth watching? Read this

    Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan Twitter Review: Vijay Milton stars Vijay Antony, R. Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, and Pruthvi Ambaar in the key roles. The film opened in cinemas on August 2, 2024. 

    Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan REVIEW: Is Vijay Antony, Sarathkumar's action drama worth watching? Read this
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    "Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan," a Tamil action drama directed by SD. Vijay Milton, stars Vijay Antony, R. Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, and Pruthvi Ambaar in prominent parts. The film opened in cinemas on August 2, 2024. With its unique plot, amazing performances, and brilliant technical crew, "Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan" has raised audience expectations.

    Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan Synopsis: 
    The chief of the Indian Secret Agency dispatches his finest agent to the Andaman Islands to live a solitary life free of personal attachments. While saving a dog, he meets Sowmya, who is having issues with the local moneylender, Daali. Will he be able to help her with her troubles?

    Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan Cast and Crew 
    The cast of "Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan" includes Vijay Antony as Salim, R. Sarathkumar as Chief, Sathyaraj as Captain, Megha Akash as Sowmya, Daali Dhananjaya as Daali, Murli Sharma as Surla IPS, Pruthvi Ambaar as Burma, and Saranya Ponvannan as Mother. Thalaivasal Vijay, among many others, contribute to the film's ensemble. "Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan" is produced by Infiniti Film Ventures, which includes Kamal Bohra, D. Lalithaa, B. Pradeep, and Pankaj Bohra. Praveen K.L. handles the film's editing, while SD. Vijay Milton serves as the screenplay, cinematographer, and director. 

    Achu Rajamani and Vijay Antony wrote the soundtrack, while Arusamy served as the art director. Stunts are organised by Supreme Sundar, Mahesh Mathew, and Kevin Kumar. The film features VFX from Hocus & Pocus, Infinity Media, Lights on Media, and Falcon Studios, as well as contributions from associate editor RC Prasanna. B2H Studio does the DI work, Vijay Rathnam handles the SFX, and Rahamadullah does the sound mixing at AH Studio.

    The release of "Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers express their perspectives on this action drama picture.

