Fact or photoshopped? Brazilian researcher's '1st selfie with UFO' resurfaces, sets Internet abuzz; see photos

A photograph taken by Brazilian UFO researcher Edie Meireles in 2011 has resurfaced, reigniting a heated debate about its authenticity and significance. The image, which Meireles claims is the "first selfie with a UFO," has once again captured the public's imagination, leading to intense discussions across social media platforms and UFO research communities.

The photograph, which depicts a spherical unidentified flying object (UFO) seemingly equipped with yellow "landing lights," was taken during a hike in Brazil’s Chapada Diamantina National Park. Meireles captured the image while visiting the waterfall known as "La Cascada de la Purificación," located in the park's high-altitude, remote wilderness. As the image has gained renewed attention this week on social media platforms, opinions are sharply divided, with some hailing it as a historic moment in UFO research and others dismissing it as a hoax.

The 2011 encounter: A UFO and a selfie

Meireles' original account of the 2011 sighting paints a vivid picture of a surreal experience. He was traveling through the national park, known for its scenic waterfalls and rare species, when he spotted the mysterious craft in the sky. Describing the moment as "an indescribable wonderful emotion," Meireles said he quickly grabbed his camera and snapped a series of photos. According to his account, the UFO hovered above his car, and in a moment of awe, he stopped to take a selfie with the craft clearly visible in the background.

However, Meireles’ excitement soon turned into confusion and fear. About 40 minutes after the sighting, his car inexplicably shut down. He recounted that all electrical systems in the vehicle failed as the UFO hovered directly above it. “I opened the door and ran,” Meireles recalled, describing how his car had to be towed the next day, with the electrical parts completely fried.

At the time, Meireles shared the photos with fellow researchers and the broader UFO community, but skepticism followed almost immediately. Yet, despite the naysayers, the photo has been posted repeatedly online, gaining traction as a defining moment in Meireles’ UFO research. This week, the image's resurfacing has brought it back into the spotlight, sparking renewed interest and controversy.

Military harassment and allegations of violence

While the 2011 image has fascinated many, it has also allegedly attracted dangerous attention. Meireles had earlier claimed that after his sighting, he and members of his research group became targets of military harassment. According to Meireles, armed soldiers raided his home in the years following the sighting, searching for evidence of UFO activity. He had also reported that two members of his UFO research group were killed by the military, while three others were abducted, all supposedly in an effort to suppress knowledge about extraterrestrial activity in Brazil.

In his 2016 book, Fieldworkers: Pesquisadores de Campo, Meireles recounted these harrowing experiences, including details of violent interrogations that left him with serious injuries. He claimed to have suffered fractures to his ribs, a punctured lung, and other injuries that required a 12-day hospital stay. Meireles has consistently maintained that these events were a direct result of his UFO research and his refusal to stay silent about the encounter.

The 'first selfie with a UFO' images resurface, erupts controversy

Meireles' photo of the UFO has made waves again, triggering a storm of discussions on Reddit, Facebook, and other online platforms. Supporters of Meireles believe the image is a game-changing piece of evidence, offering what they see as a rare, clear image of a UFO.

One Reddit user, who goes by the handle ehtseeoh, claimed to have witnessed a similar object in the sky before the COVID-19 pandemic. Describing the craft as a glowing orb that moved silently and vanished in a zig-zag motion, the user felt validated by seeing Meireles' image, calling it the “orb I’ve been looking for online.”

Others, however, remain unconvinced. Critics argue that the image could easily be a hoax, with some suggesting that it shows nothing more than a sky lantern or a photoshopped light in the sky.

Mick West, a prominent UFO skeptic and investigator, weighed in, stating that while the photo is visually compelling, it lacks solid evidence to support its authenticity. “They look photoshopped to me, but could be practical effects,” West was quoted as saying in a DailyMail report, urging the public to demand more concrete proof before jumping to conclusions.

A recurring theme among skeptics is the lack of corroborating evidence beyond the static images. “In cases like this, we need actual evidence that the photos are NOT fake before attempting to explain them,” West added. Despite the skepticism, the image continues to circulate, with some fans of UFO phenomena adamantly defending its authenticity.

Meireles' continued silence and lingering mysteries

Interestingly, despite the renewed attention, Meireles himself has remained relatively quiet during the 2024 resurgence of his image. In a March 2022 post, however, he reiterated his claim that the photo remains "the only selfie with a flying saucer." His group, el Grupo de Pesquisa Tecnológica Extra Avançada (the Extra-Advanced Technology Research Group), continues to study UFO phenomena, but Meireles’ interactions with the public have been sparse, leading some to question why he isn’t engaging more actively.

Even so, the intrigue surrounding the photo and the events of 2011 continues to grow. According to Meireles’ own statements in 2016, his repeated visits to Chapada Diamantina National Park have yielded further sightings and encounters, though none as well-documented as the initial one. These experiences, combined with his claims of military interference, have given the photo a legendary status within certain UFO research circles.

The backdrop to Meireles' story, Brazil's Chapada Diamantina National Park, only adds to the mystique. Established in 1985 to protect rare and endangered species, the park is a stunning natural preserve located more than 3,000 feet above sea level. Its diverse ecosystems and remote, rugged landscapes make it an ideal setting for both UFO enthusiasts and conspiracy theories. Species like the giant armadillo and the Chaco eagle roam the park, giving it an almost otherworldly atmosphere.

For Meireles, the park’s isolation and beauty are inextricably linked to his UFO sightings. Beyond his initial "selfie" moment, he has described multiple encounters with extraterrestrial beings in the park, and has even suggested that they delivered prophecies of global environmental collapse. According to Meireles, these beings warned of a future marked by dwindling resources, including clean water and renewable materials, painting a grim picture of the planet’s fate.

Fact or fiction? The debate continues

As Meireles’ UFO "selfie" continues to circulate in 2024, the debate over its authenticity and the broader implications of his claims rages on. For some, the image represents undeniable proof of extraterrestrial life. For others, it’s simply another in a long line of dubious UFO sightings.

Whatever the truth may be, Meireles' photo remains a fascinating piece of UFO lore, a story intertwined with military allegations, environmental warnings, and a remote, mysterious setting. As the world continues to debate the existence of UFOs, Meireles' "selfie with a UFO" will likely remain a focal point of discussion for years to come.

