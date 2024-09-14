Ayushmann Khurrana turns 40: A look into his Rs 80 crore net worth

Entertainment
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 80 crore.
His income primarily comes from films and brand endorsements, and he charges almost $400,000 to $533,000 per film.
He has a collection of cars like BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
He owns properties in Chandigarh and Mumbai, a lavish property in Panchkula worth approximately $1.2 million and another property in Mumbai's Andheri suburb worth $2.5 million.
He has been seen wearing luxury watches and jewelry, including a Bulgari B.zero1 Kada Bracelet.