    'Many popular film personalities are hooked', Kangana Ranaut makes allegation about illegal stuff in Bollywood

    Renowned for her unfiltered opinions, Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred controversy with her recent allegation regarding the usage of the dark web by some prominent figures in Bollywood to hack into people's emails and WhatsApp accounts. The outspoken actress took to her Instagram story to express her concerns, emphasizing the need for action from the government to address this issue.

    In her Instagram post, Kangana highlighted a recent development where phone numbers would be displayed along with registered names during phone calls. She commended this initiative and urged the government to also take steps against the dark web. Kangana asserted that not only are certain film personalities engaged in accessing illicit content from the dark web, but they are also involved in hacking into individuals' communications, including WhatsApp and emails.

    The actress hinted at potential revelations if authorities were to crack down on such activities, suggesting that many prominent names in the film industry could be exposed. Despite the potential fallout, Kangana underscored the importance of addressing this issue to maintain cybersecurity and protect individuals' privacy.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and others perform at star-studded event [WATCH]

    Amidst these allegations, Kangana remains active on the professional front. She is set to portray the role of Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film 'Emergency,' where she will also take on the role of director. Additionally, Kangana has been cast in the Vishnu Manchu starrer 'Kannappa,' alongside Prabhas and Mohanlal, and is collaborating with R Madhavan for a psychological thriller directed by Vijay.

    In an exclusive update, it has been revealed that the story for 'Queen 2' is finalized, with director Vikas Bahl confirming its development. As the original 'Queen' marks its 10th anniversary this year, fans can anticipate the much-awaited sequel.

