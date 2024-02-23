Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and others perform at star-studded event [WATCH]

    The Women's Premier League opening ceremony sizzled with electrifying performances by Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor, setting the stage alight with their charm and energy

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 7:29 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan set the stage ablaze with his dynamic performance, captivating the audience at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League. The event commenced with Kartik Aaryan delivering a scintillating act, setting the tone for the evening. Following suit, Bollywood luminary Sidharth Malhotra graced the stage with his charm and charisma, captivating the crowd. The spectacle continued to dazzle as other stars including Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor took turns, each adding their own flair to the festivities.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 7:43 PM IST
