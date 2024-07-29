Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manorajyam: Jayasurya's Malayalam film selected for Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024

    The Malayalam film Manorajyam features Govind Padmasoorya as the lead. The film is expected to be light-hearted, enjoyable, and directed by Rasheed Parakkal. Manorajyam also stars Ranjitha Menon, Navas Vallikkunnu, Gokulan, Yashvi Jaswal, Jason Wood, Rayan Bikaadi and one of the co-producers Resmi Jayakumar.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 7:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 7:31 PM IST

    On July 28, actor Jayasurya shared the first official trailer for the forthcoming Malayalam film Manorajyam, starring Govind Padmasoorya in the main role, on social media. Manorajyam, directed by Rasheed Parakkal, is slated to be a light-hearted entertainment film. Releasing the teaser through his official Instagram handle, Jayasurya wrote, “Happy to release the teaser of the movie Manorajyam. Congratulations to the whole team on getting official selection in Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024". 

    The teaser features the film’s lead actors Govind Padmasoorya and Ranjitha Menon and carries the tagline “A Romantic Black Comedy From The Land Of Kangaroos".

    The first poster for the film was revealed lately. The creators unveiled the first poster, stating that the film would undoubtedly put a smile on the faces of moviegoers. “Here’s the first poster of our film Manorajyam. This light-hearted entertainment film is our humble attempt to bring a smile on your faces. See you in theatres soon," reads the caption.

    Rasheed Parakkal, who previously helmed the upcoming fantasy film Kuttante Shinigami starring Indrans and Jaffer Idukki, directs Manorajyam. The first image from the film was posted online on July 27. Manorajyam also stars Ranjitha Menon, Navas Vallikkunnu, Gokulan, Yashvi Jaswal, Jason Wood, Rayan Bikaadi, and Resmi Jayakumar, who is also a co-producer.

    Technically, the movie was shot almost completely in Australia. Noufal Abdullah edited it, while Yunuseo supplied music and the original score. The film has been chosen for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 and will shortly be distributed in domestic theatres.

    The official first-look poster for the film was published on Monday. The star, Govind Padmasoorya, and the production banner behind the show released the poster on their respective Instagram profiles. The poster depicts various figures sitting on a staircase, some of them are absorbed in their own activities, while the protagonist, who appears to be a groom, sits gloomily near an annoyed-looking bride.

