Is Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship in trouble? Know the TRUTH

Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan, currently dating Saba Azad, was rumoured to have ended his relationship with her.
The lovebirds ended reports about their breakup as they stepped out together on Sunday, July 28.
The news about Hrithik and Saba's breakup started on Reddit.
The buzz began to circulate after speculation arose that the actor attended several events alone, including Ambani's wedding, where Saba would usually accompany him.
Hrithik and Saba seemingly had the perfect response to Reddit rumours after were spotted together today.
The duo also made their relationship red carpet official at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.
The actor was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They are parents to two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The duo got divorced in 2014.
Meanwhile, Saba, an actor, singer, and voiceover artist, recently said that her friendship with Hrithik caused her to lose multiple voice-over contracts.