Did you know Salman Khan was India's first bone marrow donator?

Salman Khan- India's first bone marrow donor

In 2010, Salman Khan became India's first bone marrow donor by donating to a little girl in desperate need, a tremendous act of generosity.

Salman Khan's donation

A fan submitted a poignant appeal to Salman Khan about his daughter's severe blood condition and the need for a bone marrow transplant. 

The incident

The fan encouraged everyone in the audience to register for the bone marrow registry, emphasizing that it is an easy process. 

The fan advised going to Allurwar Hospital for help with registration.

Salman Khan's response

In response, Salman Khan graciously said, “Sure, done, dear. I mean, because I have already tested my bone marrow." 

"I don’t know if it matches or if it’s compatible with hers, but if it does, it’s all yours. It’s all hers," he said.

