Actress Manju Pillai's daughter, Daya, was recently trolled for her clothes. Now, an old video of Manju's fiery warning to trolls is going viral. She had said she would react very strongly if anyone targeted her family or daughter.

For the last few days, social media has been buzzing about the trolling against actress Manju Pillai and cinematographer Sujith Vasudev's daughter, Daya. The whole thing blew up after a vlogger named Shafeena Beevi made some really nasty comments about Daya's clothes. Amidst all this, an old interview of Manju Pillai with Vanitha magazine, where she talks about dealing with negative comments, is now doing the rounds again.

Here's what Manju Pillai had said

"There are some clueless people out there, a bunch of them. They are the kind of people who make a living by selling stories about others' lives. It's like a disease for them. I just see them as some sick people and feel sorry for them. That's all. While we are working hard to earn a living, they just sit behind a screen and sell stories about our lives. What respect should we give them? What respect do they even get? It's better to think of it that way. I challenge them. Are they ready to work hard and earn a living? Are they ready to work like us, in the sun and rain, without sleep? They can't do it. They can only sit there and type comments. They can't do any real work. I don't live on their money. I work hard for my life. I am not going to waste my life over a comment they make. Who are they anyway?"

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"I am not someone who usually reads comments. But sometimes, I do. I checked one person's account, and it had 0 followers. It was a fake account. These are the people who post such comments. Someone commented on my daughter's photo, 'You are not as beautiful as Manju Pillai, so don't be too proud.' My daughter's reply was just 'Yes. She is my mother, after all.' What kind of ignorance is this? That comment hurts me more than it hurts her. Am I supposed to admire the person for calling me beautiful? If I get my hands on him, I will break his legs. Especially if they say something about my child."

“There are some good people on social media too, and I have contacts with them. Once, I asked them to track an account, and they found the guy. He was a Malayali living in Africa. That day, I made one thing clear. 'Say what you want about me. Criticise my work, I have no problem. But if you mess with my family, or say anything about my child, I will shut all of you down.' They only know how to create this stuff, right? They don't know how to work for a living.”

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