We don't even need to introduce 'Pokiri'. Whenever we talk about movie twists, 'Pokiri' is the benchmark. The scene revealing Superstar Mahesh Babu as an IPS officer is hands down one of the best in Tollywood history. The movie, which was running at an average pace until then, hit a whole new peak with that one twist.

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