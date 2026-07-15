Tollywood’s Biggest Climax Twists That Turned Films Into Blockbusters!
Tollywood has given us some films with absolutely mind-blowing climax twists. These 5 movies, in particular, made audiences go wild in theatres with their final reveals. Let's check out which films made this list.
Top 5 Tollywood Movies With Unforgettable Climax Twists
Pokiri
We don't even need to introduce 'Pokiri'. Whenever we talk about movie twists, 'Pokiri' is the benchmark. The scene revealing Superstar Mahesh Babu as an IPS officer is hands down one of the best in Tollywood history. The movie, which was running at an average pace until then, hit a whole new peak with that one twist.
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Rangasthalam
'Rangasthalam' is a blockbuster starring Ram Charan that rewrote industry records. Director Sukumar crafted this periodic emotional drama. In the film, Mega Power Star Ram Charan impressed everyone with his brilliant acting. The entire movie is engaging, but the climax scene where Chitti Babu discovers the truth about Prakash Raj is just fantastic. Ram Charan's performance in that scene is next level.
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