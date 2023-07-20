Manipur Violence: Akshay Kumar reacts by saying, 'Disgusted, shaken to see video...'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is one of the first celebs from the Hindi film industry who has voiced out against the continuing violence in Manipur. He said, "Akshay wrote, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur....."

On Thursday (July 20), Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reacted to the May 4 video of two women being "paraded naked" on a road in Manipur by a gang of men. Akshay Kumar is one of the first big Hindi cinema celebrities to speak out against the current violence in Manipur. Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay wrote, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again."

Akshay Kumar's reply comes as tensions in Manipur's hills rise in response to a May 4 video that leaked on Wednesday, apparently showing two women from one of the warring factions being "paraded naked" by a few men from the opposing side. Fans of Akshay hailed him for standing up for women who have been permanently traumatised.

Also Read: Manipur horror: Outrage ensues after 2 women paraded naked, allegedly gang-raped (WATCH)

About Manipur Violence:

Since May 3, ethnic hostilities have erupted in Manipur state between the majority Meiteis, who live in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, who live in the hills. So far, reportedly, around 160 people have been killed in the violence.



A horrible event in Manipur rattled social media yesterday when a video of two women being paraded naked by a bunch of men went viral. According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the ladies were allegedly gang-raped in a nearby field. The heinous crime occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, around 35 kilometres from the state capital Imphal, during confrontations between the Meitei and Kuki tribes over the Meiteis' claim for Scheduled Tribes (ST) recognition.

On the work front:

Akshay Kumar is preparing for the release of OMG 2. The OMG 2 teaser garnered a positive response from all sectors, with netizens applauding Akshay's entrance moment and Pankaj Tripathi's performance in the trailer. OMG 2 is the follow-up to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God!

Also Read: Project K: Kamal Haasan in San Diego; actor flies in style to Comic-Con festival

OMG 2 will be released in cinemas on August 11. The film's release date has been set and will conflict with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was set to arrive on the same day. However, after finding that there was a significant amount of post-production work remained on the picture, Sandeep Reddy Vanga opted to postpone the release till December.