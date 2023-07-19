Manipur horror: Outrage ensues after 2 women paraded naked, allegedly gang-raped (WATCH)

A shocking video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur after alleged gang-rape sparks massive condemnation on social media, demanding action against the culprits.

A horrifying incident in Manipur has shaken social media as a video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men circulated widely. The women were allegedly gang-raped in a nearby field, as stated by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF). The distressing incident occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, about 35 km from the state capital Imphal, amidst clashes between the Meitei and Kuki tribes over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

The ITLF, representing the Kuki tribe, issued a statement claiming that the two victims belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe. The video shows a large Meitei mob parading the women towards a paddy field, continuously molesting them while the helpless victims cry and plead with their captors. The incident's horror was compounded by the perpetrators sharing the video on social media, revealing the identity of the victims.

"A video which went viral today shows a large Meitei mob parading two Kuki-Zo tribal women naked toward a paddy field to be gang-raped. The despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows the men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors," the ITLF said in the statement.

The ITLF appealed to the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take immediate action in response to this heinous act. As of now, the Manipur Police has not released any official statement regarding arrests or filed cases related to the incident.

"The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media," the ITLF added.

Meanwhile, K Meghachandra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Manipur Police, said, "As regard to the viral videos of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc. was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The state police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest."

"During the last 24 hours, the situation in the State is peaceful but tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and gathering at crowd at different places," he added.

Political leaders and citizens have expressed shock and outrage over the incident on social media, urging both the central and state governments to take swift action against those involved.

"Disturbing videos emerging from Manipur about a woman belonging to a particular community being paraded naked by a mob. There is total breakdown in the relationships of the two communities there. Hate has won in Manipur," Tripura's Tipra Motha Party chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma tweeted.

"Attention India. The modesty of two tribal women from Manipur were outraged on 4th May. They were paraded naked, fondled and beaten in full public glare. A disturbing video taken by a perpetrator leaked and got viral today. This breaks all level of humanity," Manipur resident and journalist Hoihnu Hauzel tweeted.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, with internet services cut off since May 4, and the state experiencing sporadic violence. The Kuki tribe has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a member of the BJP, amid ongoing ethnic violence that has resulted in over 120 deaths and thousands being displaced and seeking refuge in relief camps.