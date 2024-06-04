Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut shows off her winning certificate (WATCH)

    Bollywood actress-turned-BJP politician Kangana Ranaut was competing against Congress’s Vikramaditya Singh. She won from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by 72,088 votes.

    Mandi Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut shows off her winning election certificate (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress's royal scion Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana's campaign received considerable backing from key party officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kangana was joyfully holding her winning certificate following her victory.

    Kangana smiled as she posed with the important document. The actress chose a pink saree and a pearl necklace for this significant occasion. Kangana also showed victory signs, as she won hugely in Mandi.

    Kangana also took to X and shared her reaction to her debut win. She dubbed her victory ‘a victory of faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’. Sharing a picture collage featuring PM Modi, Kangana said, “Heartfelt gratitude to all Mandi residents for this support, this love and trust This victory is of all of you, this is the victory of faith in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of the honour of Mandi.”

    Earlier in the day, Kangana posted pictures of her mother feeding her curd and sugar spoons to wish her luck. “Mother is the form of God, today my mother is feeding me curd and sugar,” she said.

    Also Read: Kangana Ranaut journey: From films, controversies to political victory

    Kangana ran for office in her native state of Himachal Pradesh, from Mandi. Last month, the actress revealed that she will run for election. On Tuesday, June 4, the Election Commission of India said she had received 524079 votes. Kangana was up against Congressman Vikramaditya Singh. 

    Speaking with ANI earlier in the day, Kangana said, “Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters. As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my ‘janmabhoomi’ and I will continue to serve people here…So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere.”

    Also Read: Hema Malini once called Kangana's tenacity suitable for politics

    Kangana will shortly appear in the film Emergency. The film is about the Emergency proclaimed under Indira Gandhi's administration, and she will play the primary part. Kangana is also directing the movie. In a viral interview, Kangana stated that if she wins the Mandi seat, she will complete her remaining film obligations before leaving the industry to focus only on politics.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
