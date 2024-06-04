 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Kangana Ranaut journey: From films, controversies to political victory

Image credits: X

Political victory

Indian actress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress's royal scion Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. 

Image credits: instagram

Political victory

Kangana's campaign received considerable backing from key party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Image credits: instagram

Bollywood films

Kangana Ranaut was born on March 23, 1987, in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, and made a splash in Bollywood with her debut film 'Gangster' in 2006.

Image credits: instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood films

The film dominated both the box office and the critics and her performance in the film, directed by Anurag Basu, was praised by critics. 

Image credits: instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood films

Her performances in 'Woh Lamhe' (2006), 'Life in a Metro' (2007), and 'Fashion' (2008) solidified her reputation as a versatile actor.

Image credits: Social Media

Controversies

Despite being a well-known actress, Kangana Ranaut has faced numerous controversies throughout her career. 

Image credits: instagram

Controversies

She has been vocal about nepotism in Bollywood, memorably clashing with Karan Johar and labeling him the "flagbearer of nepotism." 

Image credits: Instagram

Controversies

Her public feud with actor Hrithik Roshan resulted in court battles and furious arguments.

Image credits: instagram/Kangana Ranaut
