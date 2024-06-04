Kangana Ranaut journey: From films, controversies to political victory

Entertainment
Indian actress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress's royal scion Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Kangana's campaign received considerable backing from key party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Kangana Ranaut was born on March 23, 1987, in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, and made a splash in Bollywood with her debut film 'Gangster' in 2006.
The film dominated both the box office and the critics and her performance in the film, directed by Anurag Basu, was praised by critics.
Her performances in 'Woh Lamhe' (2006), 'Life in a Metro' (2007), and 'Fashion' (2008) solidified her reputation as a versatile actor.
Despite being a well-known actress, Kangana Ranaut has faced numerous controversies throughout her career.
She has been vocal about nepotism in Bollywood, memorably clashing with Karan Johar and labeling him the "flagbearer of nepotism."
Her public feud with actor Hrithik Roshan resulted in court battles and furious arguments.