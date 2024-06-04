Hema Malini once called Kangana's tenacity suitable for politics

Entertainment
Bollywood actress turned BJP political leader Hema Malini once praised Kangana Ranaut's tenacity and called her suitable for politics.
Kangana is running for the Mandi seat against Vikramaditya Singh in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Vikramaditya Singh an heir to the Rampur royal dynasty and the son of the late Virbhadra Singh, Himachal Pradesh's six-time Chief Minister.
Renowned Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini praised Kangana's tenacity and political potential.
Hema Malini emphasises Ranaut's readiness for politics, citing her capacity to overcome obstacles.
Her endorsement emphasizes the importance of artists in political debate, supporting Ranaut's candidature and her potential as a political leader.
As per EC, the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut is leading by a margin of 65,807 votes against Vikramaditya Singh of Congress.
Kangana Ranaut's political interests include promoting women-centric rural tourism in Seraj and Karsog, restarting stalled projects, and marketing local foods and textiles.