Hema Malini once called Kangana's tenacity suitable for politics

Bollywood actress turned BJP political leader Hema Malini once praised Kangana Ranaut's tenacity and called her suitable for politics.

Kangana is running for the Mandi seat against Vikramaditya Singh in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

Vikramaditya Singh an heir to the Rampur royal dynasty and the son of the late Virbhadra Singh, Himachal Pradesh's six-time Chief Minister. 

Renowned Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini praised Kangana's tenacity and political potential. 

Hema Malini emphasises Ranaut's readiness for politics, citing her capacity to overcome obstacles.

Her endorsement emphasizes the importance of artists in political debate, supporting Ranaut's candidature and her potential as a political leader. 

Kangana leads by 65,807 votes in Mandi

As per EC, the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut is leading by a margin of 65,807 votes against Vikramaditya Singh of Congress.

What are Kangana Ranaut's major political agendas?

Kangana Ranaut's political interests include promoting women-centric rural tourism in Seraj and Karsog, restarting stalled projects, and marketing local foods and textiles.

