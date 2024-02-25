Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam mints Rs 50 crore in 11 days

    Mammootty's film "Bramayugam" was released on February 15.'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam mints Rs 50 crore in 11 days rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Mammootty's film "Bramayugam" shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore club at the global box office in just 11 days. It is a matter of excitement for the fans that Bramayugam reached the golden achievement in the collection after surviving the advance of the Manjummel Boys. The movie was released on February 15.

    The movie has achieved a remarkable milestone by receiving positive word-of-mouth publicity not only within Kerala but also in other languages. Despite being just three days since its release, the film has garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally. The performances of Mammootty and the rest of the cast have been widely acclaimed. 

    The film and Mammootty are currently trending on social media platforms, attracting widespread discussion. The black-and-white film captivates the cinematic experience, with Mammootty playing the lead and Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in the supporting roles.

    'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra turns executive producer for Oscar nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger', shares post RKK

    Priyanka Chopra turns executive producer for Oscar nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger', shares post

    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role RKK

    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role

    Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' takes home three awards, winners full list here RKK

    Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' takes home three awards, winners full list here

    Turbo Mammootty starrer drama's second poster unveiled; Read on NIR

    'Turbo': Mammootty starrer drama's second poster unveiled; Read on

    Kartik Aaryan enjoys cheat day at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Nagarjuna; floats food blogger idea (WATCH) vkp

    Kartik Aaryan enjoys cheat day at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Nagarjuna; floats food blogger idea (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala to witness rain with thunder, lightening in three districts today; check details rkn

    Kerala to witness rain with thunder, lightening in three districts today; check details

    Priyanka Chopra turns executive producer for Oscar nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger', shares post RKK

    Priyanka Chopra turns executive producer for Oscar nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger', shares post

    Scam alert: Bengaluru woman's Rs 49 transaction to buy eggs online ends in Rs 48k fraud rkn

    Scam alert: Bengaluru woman's Rs 49 transaction to buy eggs online ends in Rs 48k fraud

    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role RKK

    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role

    Farmers protest 2.0: Mobile internet services restored in Haryana's 7 districts AJR

    Farmers' protest 2.0: Mobile internet services restored in Haryana's 7 districts

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon