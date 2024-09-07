Mammootty birthday special: Megastar's rise, fall and five-decade reign in cinema

Mammootty, a cinematic icon, has been active in the film industry for over five decades. From his humble beginnings as an extra in 1971 to rising to stardom with "Visa" in 1983, his journey is a testament to his dedication and passion. He has delivered iconic performances in films like "Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha", "Thalapathi", "Babasaheb Ambedkar", and "Ponthan Mada", showcasing his range and versatility.

Mammootty, a cinematic icon, has been gracing the silver screen for over five decades, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry. From humble beginnings to rising to stardom, his journey is a testament to his dedication and passion.

Early beginnings

Mammootty's cinematic debut was as an extra in K.S. Sethumadhavan's "Anubhavangal Paalichakal" (1971). However, it took over a decade for him to emerge as a leading man, with "Visa" (1983) marking his breakthrough. His subsequent film, "Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu," solidified his position as a rising star.

Resurgence

Following a brief lull, Mammootty's career rebounded with "New Delhi" (1987), a film that revitalized his charm and talent. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Timeless Classics

Some of Mammootty's most iconic films include:

- "Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha" (1989): A National Award-winning historical epic where he portrayed the 16th-century Kerala warrior Chanthu Chevakar.

- "Thalapathi" (1991): A cult classic directed by Mani Ratnam, where Mammootty played Devaraj, a character inspired by Duryodhana, alongside Rajinikanth.

- "Babasaheb Ambedkar" (2000): A biographical drama where Mammootty portrayed the legendary BR Ambedkar, showcasing his contributions to India's Constitution and social justice.

-Ponthan Mada (1994): Directed by TV Chandran, this film tells the story of a lower-caste man who challenges the existing social order. Mammootty's performance as the protagonist is both poignant and powerful, earning him critical acclaim.

-Mathilukal (1990): Adoor Gopalakrishnan's film is based on the novel by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. Mammootty plays a prisoner who forms a bond with a female inmate, played by K.P.A.C. Lalitha. His performance is a testament to his ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety.

-Vidheyan (1993): A drama directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, based on the novel by O. V. Vijayan. Mammootty plays a landlord who exploits his workers.

-Sukrutham (1994): A drama directed by Harikumar, where Mammootty plays a man who fights against injustice and corruption.

-Amaram (1991): A drama directed by Bharathan, where Mammootty plays a fisherman who fights against exploitation by boat owners.

-Paleri Manikyam (2009): A drama directed by Ranjith, where Mammootty plays a police officer investigating a murder case in a small town.

-Pathemari (2015): A drama directed by Salim Ahamed, where Mammootty plays a Malayali worker in the Gulf who struggles to make a living and support his family.

Mammootty's enduring legacy is a reflection of his talent, adaptability, and commitment to his craft. As he continues to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers, his impact on Indian cinema remains unparalleled.

