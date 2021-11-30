Veteran journalist Vinod Dua 'extremely critical and fragile' says daughter Mallika

Sharing an update on her father’s health condition, Mallika Dua on Tuesday said that his condition continues to be critical.

Veteran journalist and writer, Vinod Dua has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital on Monday night. The senior journalist daughter, actor Mallika Dua shared an update on her father’s health on Tuesday morning.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mallika Dua posted that going by the doctor’s advice, her father has now been shifted to the ICU. She said that Vinod Dua’s condition continues to be “extremely critical and fragile”.

In the post, she wrote that he has been moved to the ICU of Apollo Hospital where “he can be cared for better”, even though his condition remains critical, and further adding that he has been a relentless and uncompromising fighter all his life. “Mama would not have given up on him or watch him give up on himself,” she wrote in her post.

Speaking about herself and her sister, Mallika said that they are doing “okay” since they have been “raised by the strongest”. In addition, Mallika said that she will post more information on her father’s health after she speaks to the doctors, post their morning rounds.

On Monday, news about the veteran journalist’s passing away had started doing rounds. Reacting to the rumours regarding her father’s death, Mallika took on her social media, urging people to not spread or believe misinformation regarding her father’s health. She also said that she will keep everyone updated with his health conditions.

The 67-year-old journalist’s health started to deteriorate after he contracted the deadly coronavirus, early this year in April during the second wave. His wife, radiologist Padmavati Chinna Dua was also diagnosed with Covid-19, and later, succumbed to it. Both, Vinod and his wife were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

Vinod Dua is a reputed Hindi broadcast journalist who had worked with NDTV and Doordarshan.

