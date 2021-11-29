  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mallika Dua rejects rumours about veteran journalist Vinod Dua’s demise

    Mallika Dua asks people to not spread false information about her father's health, says he is 'beyond critical'.

    Mallika Dua rejects rumours about veteran journalist Vinod Dua's demise drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 8:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The health condition of veteran journalist and writer, Vinod Dua remains 'beyond critical'. His daughter, actor Mallika Dua on Monday dismissed false rumours about her father's demise that have been doing the rounds on social media. 

    Mallika took to her Instagram handle on Monday and wrote that her father's condition is 'beyond critical'. Sharing a health update and rejecting the news of his (Vinod Dua's) demise, Mallika Dua asked everyone to not spread fake information regarding her father's health condition.

    She wrote that her 'Papaji' is beyond critical in the Intensive Care Unit and that the veteran journalist's health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. She further wrote that her father was not able to come to terms with losing the light of his life.

    ALSO READ: Coronavirus: India reports 8,309 new COVID cases; vaccination drive exceeds 122.41 crore

    Vinod Dua, a renowned veteran journalist and writer, was admitted to a hospital earlier this year. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after his wife Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua and him contracted the deadly coronavirus. Unfortunately, Vinod Dua’s wife, and Mallika Dua’s mother, could not survive the prolonged battle with the virus. Vinod Dua’s medical condition, on the other hand, had started to deteriorate ever since his wife’s demise. Over the last few months, with his deteriorating health, Vinod lost a lot of weight, making him barely recognisable.

    Stating that her father had lived an extraordinary life and given his children the same, Mallika said that he deserves no pain and that he is immensely loved and revered. Requesting everyone to pray that her father experiences as little pain as possible, Mallika said that she would keep everyone updated about his health through Instagram and not Twitter.

    She further requested everyone to 'not spread rumours' about Vinod Dua’s health condition. 'He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please,' Mallika added.

    Mallika's remarks came after a section of users, including some media outlets, posted messages and breaking news alerts citing his demise.

    ALSO READ: Supreme Court quashes sedition case against journalist Vinod Dua over his YouTube show

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 8:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Antim Box Office Day 3 worldwide collection: Film earns 24.11 cr worldwide

    Antim: The Final Truth box office day 3 worldwide collection: Film earns 24.11 cr worldwide

    Baghban actor Samir Soni opens up about giving first wife divorce [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Baghban actor Samir Soni opens up about giving first wife divorce [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has Jaya Bachchan iconic K3G scene? watch drb

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has Jaya Bachchan’s iconic K3G scene? Watch

    Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'May Day' renamed as 'Runway 34'; poster released drb

    Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'May Day' renamed as 'Runway 34'; poster released

    Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look adorable in romantic track SCJ

    Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look adorable in romantic track

    Recent Stories

    Now temples in Bihar will have to pay 4 per cent tax

    Now, temples in Bihar will have to pay 4 per cent tax

    Antim Box Office Day 3 worldwide collection: Film earns 24.11 cr worldwide

    Antim: The Final Truth box office day 3 worldwide collection: Film earns 24.11 cr worldwide

    Manchester United ropes in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until season-end-ayh

    Manchester United ropes in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until season-end

    Coming soon: Tech that will allow India to look deep into enemy territory

    Coming soon: Tech that will allow India to look deep into enemy territory

    Baghban actor Samir Soni opens up about giving first wife divorce [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Baghban actor Samir Soni opens up about giving first wife divorce [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Recent Videos

    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon