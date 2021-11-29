Mallika Dua rejects rumours about veteran journalist Vinod Dua’s demise

Mallika Dua asks people to not spread false information about her father's health, says he is 'beyond critical'.

The health condition of veteran journalist and writer, Vinod Dua remains 'beyond critical'. His daughter, actor Mallika Dua on Monday dismissed false rumours about her father's demise that have been doing the rounds on social media.

Mallika took to her Instagram handle on Monday and wrote that her father's condition is 'beyond critical'. Sharing a health update and rejecting the news of his (Vinod Dua's) demise, Mallika Dua asked everyone to not spread fake information regarding her father's health condition.

She wrote that her 'Papaji' is beyond critical in the Intensive Care Unit and that the veteran journalist's health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. She further wrote that her father was not able to come to terms with losing the light of his life.

Vinod Dua, a renowned veteran journalist and writer, was admitted to a hospital earlier this year. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after his wife Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua and him contracted the deadly coronavirus. Unfortunately, Vinod Dua’s wife, and Mallika Dua’s mother, could not survive the prolonged battle with the virus. Vinod Dua’s medical condition, on the other hand, had started to deteriorate ever since his wife’s demise. Over the last few months, with his deteriorating health, Vinod lost a lot of weight, making him barely recognisable.

Stating that her father had lived an extraordinary life and given his children the same, Mallika said that he deserves no pain and that he is immensely loved and revered. Requesting everyone to pray that her father experiences as little pain as possible, Mallika said that she would keep everyone updated about his health through Instagram and not Twitter.

She further requested everyone to 'not spread rumours' about Vinod Dua’s health condition. 'He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please,' Mallika added.

Mallika's remarks came after a section of users, including some media outlets, posted messages and breaking news alerts citing his demise.

