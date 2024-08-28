Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel

    Malayalam film director Vinayan has written to the Chief Minister, requesting the removal of B Unnikrishnan from the film policy committee. Unnikrishnan was found guilty of unfair trade practices by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2017 and paid a fine after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam director Vinayan has formally appealed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove B. Unnikrishnan, the general secretary of FEFKA, from the committee responsible for drafting the state's film policy. In his letter, Vinayan provided legal evidence demonstrating Unnikrishnan's role in obstructing his right to work.

    Actor-MLA Mukesh likely to quit film policy committee amidst allegations of misbehaviour towards women

    Vinayan revealed that the Supreme Court, led by Justice Nariman, has upheld a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Unnikrishnan, imposing a penalty on him. This decision comes after Vinayan alleged that Unnikrishnan had engaged in a 12-year campaign to sabotage his career in the Malayalam film industry, prompting Vinayan to bring the matter before the CCI.

    In his letter, Vinayan argued that someone with such a background should not be involved in shaping film policy and expressed hope that the Chief Minister would view his request favorably.

    In 2017, the CCI held Unnikrishnan and four others liable for engaging in unfair trade practices, including the ban on director Vinayan, several actors, technicians, and producers. The CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 11.25 lakh on the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees' Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), as well as its then office bearers, including AMMA President Innocent, General Secretary Edavela Babu, and FEFKA officials Sibi Malayail, B Unnikrishnan, and K Mohanan.

    In his letter to the Chief Minister, Vinayan pointed out that Unnikrishnan had paid the fine imposed by the CCI after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal against the order. Vinayan argued that by paying the fine, Unnikrishnan had effectively admitted to his guilt and should be considered a convict in the case. On this basis, Vinayan urged the Chief Minister to remove Unnikrishnan from the film policy committee.

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts

