Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor-MLA Mukesh likely to quit film policy committee amidst allegations of misbehaviour towards women

    MLA and actor Mukesh is likely to leave film policy committee amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women. Earlier, casting director Tess Joseph and actress Minu Muneer accused Mukesh of misbehaviour. 

    Actor-MLA Mukesh likely to quit film policy committee amidst allegations of misbehaviour towards women dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid mounting controversies, MLA and actor Mukesh is set to leave the film policy formulation committee, formed as part of the cinema conclave. The decision comes amidst allegations of Mukesh's inapproppriate behaviour towards women in film industry.

    Also Read: Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts

    Casting director Tess Joseph was the first to come out against Mukesh, alleging that he had misbehaved with her during a TV show 19 years ago. Following this, actress Minu Muneer also leveled allegations against Mukesh, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour.

    The committee, chaired by Shaji N. Karun, was formed to shape the state's film policy. However, Mukesh's inclusion in the committee had sparked criticism earlier, with many questioning the government's decision to include him despite the allegations against him.

    Shafi Parambil, Congress leader and MP, criticized the government for allowing Mukesh to continue in the committee, saying that it was a clear indication of the government's stance on the issue. He also alleged that the government is with the predators and it was better to destroy the Hema Committee report, which dealt with allegations of sexual harassment in the film industry.

    The film policy formulation committee includes members such as Manju Warrier, Padmapriya, director B. Unnikrishnan, cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, actress Nikhila Vimal, producer Santhosh Kuruvi, C. Ajoy, and Cultural Affairs Secretary Mini Antony.

    Also Read: Police to record confidential statement of actress Sreelekha Mitra on harassment complaint against Ranjith

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel anr

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel

    American rapper Lil Baby arrested in LA for carrying concealed handgun without a permit RKK

    American rapper Lil Baby arrested in LA for carrying concealed handgun without a permit

    Six snapshots from a busy morning in Goa....', Zeenat Aman shares photos from her recent trip ATG

    'Six snapshots from a busy morning in Goa....', Zeenat Aman shares photos from her recent trip

    Kareena Kapoor Khan responds to legal notice issued by the Court against her book 'Pregnancy Bible' RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan responds to legal notice issued by the Court against her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts dmn

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts

    Recent Stories

    What is the Y chromosome? Why is it disappearing in men? RKK

    What is the Y chromosome? Why is it disappearing in men?

    cricket Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing for Bangladesh amid murder allegation scr

    Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing for Bangladesh amid murder allegation

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel anr

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel

    Sour idli batter troubles? Try THESE simple fixes gcw

    Sour idli batter troubles? Try THESE simple fixes

    Rolls Royce to Bentley: New ICC president Jay Shah's car collection vkp

    Rolls Royce to Bentley: New ICC president Jay Shah's car collection

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon