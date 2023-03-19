Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora reveals how people felt she made a 'mistake' dropping the 'Khan' surname post-divorce

    Malaika Arora, who was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, revealed that people had told her she was making the biggest mistake by again going back to her maiden and original surname after divorce.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    Malaika Arora and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan were once the power couple of Bollywood. The duo and ex-golden couple, announced their separation in March 2016 after being married for 18 years. Recently, Malaika recollected how people initially reacted to her decision to be back to her original surname post-divorce with her ex-husband Arbaaz.

    Malaika Arora shared how she was getting told and advised by people not to remove the Khan surname from her name. People also told her that she was making "the biggest mistake" as that last name had a lot of "weightage."

    In a candid interview conversation at a recent event, elucidating on the same, Malaika said, "It did have a lot of benefits in my life. But, I do not think I could rest on the fact that I had a famous surname. I do not think that was my endow to everything I wanted to do. It opened up a lot of doors for me. But, I have to work irrespective of my married surname. And I had to work hard and prove myself every single day of my life to stay in the game. And, when I went back to my maiden name, I continued to work, make a difference."

    She added, "I had loads of people tell me that I am making the biggest mistake of dropping the surname. Many people telling me, you don't realise the weightage a surname has."

    The reality show personality further said that she has a lot of respect for her former in-laws. They have given her a lot of love. She said that, she is very much a part of the family as she has a kid with Arbaaz. However, she had to go ahead with the decision.

    Explaining this point, Malaika said, "But for me, I needed to stand on my own two feet... and not just about the surname. For me being able to drop the surname and going back to my maiden surname, just gave me a sense of self. That just made me feel I could take on or do anything in life."

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
