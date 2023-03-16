Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's close friend Viveck Vaswani, reveals why the actor was tight-lipped during Aryan Khan's drug case and arrest last year. Read on to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their family went through a testing phase and time when their son Aryan Khan got arrested in drug row in 2021. NCB had conducted a raid at the Cordelia Cruise. And Aryan got sent to custody for 25 days. He was later given bail and provided a clean chit in the case.

But why did the superstar remain tight-lipped the whole while? Close friend Viveck Vaswani breaks silence on the same in a recent interview conversation.

ALSO READ: Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said

A lot was being reported about Aryan while he was in jail. As always, there was a media trial that exaggerated facts and published fabricated, false, half-baked, and cooked-up stories. All eyes were on King Khan of Bollywood, SRK, but he intentionally remained off the media glare. His wife, Gauri Khan, got papped while attending Bollywood parties on his behalf on rare occasions.

Actor and producer Viveck Vaswani, who is one of the oldest friends of Shah Rukh Khan, has now spoken about his silence during Aryan Khan's arrest. He told a globally renowned entertainment portal, "I think he did not want to escalate it (the issue). He did not open his mouth, nor Aryan, Gauri, or Suhana. It is called grace and dignity."

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan had previously spoken about the difficult phase during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. She said, “As a family, we went through. I think nothing can be worse than what we have been through. Obviously, as a mother and as a parent. But today, where we stand as a family. I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone."

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar's 'Urdu belongs to Hindustan' comment leaves Pakistani Twitteratis fuming