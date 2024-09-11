Malaika Arora reaches Parents' home Bandra home; inconsolable as she makes her way inside the house - WATCH

Malaika Arora is mourning the sudden loss of her father, Anil Arora, who tragically died by suicide on Wednesday. The shocking news has left the family and her fans in deep sorrow. Recent viral footage shows Malaika arriving at her father’s residence, visibly heartbroken and distraught

Malaika Arora is in mourning following the tragic death of her father, Anil Arora, who died by suicide on Wednesday afternoon. The news has shocked both the family and her fans deeply. Recent footage of Malaika arriving at her father’s residence has gone viral on social media, capturing her profound grief.

In the video, Malaika is seen in a printed night suit with her hair tied back and a mask covering her face. Her emotional distress is evident as she struggles to hold back tears while entering the residence, highlighting the intense sorrow she is experiencing.

Reports indicate that Malaika was in Pune when she received the heartbreaking news and immediately traveled back to Mumbai. As the family navigates this difficult time in private, support from friends and colleagues in the industry has begun to flow in, offering solace during this challenging period.

The day before the tragic incident, Malaika Arora was seen visiting her parents' home. During this visit, she was accompanied by her beloved pet, Casper, and greeted the waiting paparazzi with a smile as she left the building.

According to the Mumbai Police, Anil Arora took his own life by jumping from the terrace of his residence in Bandra. The family has not yet issued an official statement about this devastating event.

Top police officials arrived at the scene swiftly, and investigations are currently in progress to determine the cause behind the tragedy. A widely circulated video on social media shows Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, outside Anil Arora’s home, engaging in discussions with police. The area was tightly secured to maintain privacy and order, with an ambulance present outside the building. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Actress Malaika Arora's father commits suicide; jumped off terrace; Arbaaz Khan reaches

Latest Videos