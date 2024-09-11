Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Actress Malaika Arora's father commits suicide; jumped off terrace; Arbaaz Khan reaches

    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, tragically died by suicide this morning in Mumbai's Bandra. Her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and senior police officials have arrived at her residence

    BREAKING Actress Malaika Arora's father commits suicide; jumped off terrace; Arbaaz Khan reaches ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, tragically passed away this morning after reportedly taking his own life by jumping from a building in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to the police. Her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan is in the residence along with the family. Senior police officials too have reached the place. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is currently underway to determine further details.

    Malaika Arora’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, a town near the Indian border, who served in the Indian Merchant Navy.

    In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika Arora shared that she was only 11 years old when her parents decided to separate. Despite describing her childhood as 'wonderful,' she acknowledged that it was also challenging and 'tumultuous.' Malaika reflected on how her parents' separation gave her a new perspective on her mother, observing her in a different light during that difficult time.

    Malaika Arora has established herself in the industry as an accomplished actor, model, dancer, and video jockey. Her film credits include roles in 'Kaante' and 'EMI,' and she has performed in popular songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,' 'Maahi Ve,' 'Kaal Dhamaal,' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui.'

    Details to follow.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch RKK

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch

    Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family' ATG

    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date

    IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video) RKK

    IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video)

    KBC 16: Cancer survivor contestant Akshay Narang exits show over Rs 25 lakh history question NTI

    KBC 16: Cancer survivor contestant Akshay Narang exits show over Rs 25 lakh history question

    Recent Stories

    Budget-Friendly lehenga markets in India: Where to shop NTI

    Budget-Friendly lehenga markets in India: Where to shop

    Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide: Why didn't he live with her? RKK

    Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide: Why didn't he live with her?

    911 Terror attacks: 10 SHOCKING facts about World trade Centre attack ATG

    9/11 Terror attacks: 10 SHOCKING facts about World trade Centre attack

    Sitting 10-12 hours a day? Discover THESE critical health risks NTI

    Sitting 10-12 hours a day? Discover THESE critical health risks

    Karnataka govt warns of Rs 500 penalty on vehicles without HSRP number plates after September 15 vkp

    Karnataka govt warns of Rs 500 penalty on vehicles without HSRP number plates after September 15

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon