BREAKING: Actress Malaika Arora's father commits suicide; jumped off terrace; Arbaaz Khan reaches

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, tragically passed away this morning after reportedly taking his own life by jumping from a building in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to the police. Her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan is in the residence along with the family. Senior police officials too have reached the place. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is currently underway to determine further details.

Malaika Arora’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, a town near the Indian border, who served in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika Arora shared that she was only 11 years old when her parents decided to separate. Despite describing her childhood as 'wonderful,' she acknowledged that it was also challenging and 'tumultuous.' Malaika reflected on how her parents' separation gave her a new perspective on her mother, observing her in a different light during that difficult time.

Malaika Arora has established herself in the industry as an accomplished actor, model, dancer, and video jockey. Her film credits include roles in 'Kaante' and 'EMI,' and she has performed in popular songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,' 'Maahi Ve,' 'Kaal Dhamaal,' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui.'

