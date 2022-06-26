Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...'

To wish Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday, Malaika Arora posted photos and a video on Instagram. On Sunday, the couple celebrated his birthday.

Arjun Kapoor's 37th birthday was celebrated in Paris by his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple flew down to the romantic vacation spot at the beginning of the weekend and has been posting pictures of their trip. Malaika wished him on Sunday by posting a happy image and adorable video to Instagram.

In the photo, Arjun sat at a dinner table, smiling while his eyes were closed. When the unposed photo was taken, they appeared to be having a candlelit dinner. Malaika recorded Arjun's response to tasting a bite of her food and including it in the video. Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love🎂…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true ❤️💋 happy birthday @arjunkapoor."

Actress Karisma Kapoor took to the comments section and wished Arjun. “Happy birthday Arjun," she wrote. Many fans wished the actor too.

Earlier in the day, Arjun's sisters Sonam Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor wished Arjun. “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all," Sonam wrote.

“Happy birthday to most wise and strong witty brother who can put a smile on anyones face. My brother, still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You’ve worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Thank you for always having my back and for always keeping it real,” Janhvi wrote.

Arjun has recently been very busy at work. With Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham, the actor has Ek Villain 2. Alongside Bhumi Pednekar, the actor is in The Lady Killer.