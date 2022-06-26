Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...'

    To wish Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday, Malaika Arora posted photos and a video on Instagram. On Sunday, the couple celebrated his birthday.

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    Arjun Kapoor's 37th birthday was celebrated in Paris by his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple flew down to the romantic vacation spot at the beginning of the weekend and has been posting pictures of their trip. Malaika wished him on Sunday by posting a happy image and adorable video to Instagram.

    In the photo, Arjun sat at a dinner table, smiling while his eyes were closed. When the unposed photo was taken, they appeared to be having a candlelit dinner. Malaika recorded Arjun's response to tasting a bite of her food and including it in the video. Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love🎂…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true ❤️💋 happy birthday @arjunkapoor."

    Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and other cast's salaries for the film

    Actress Karisma Kapoor took to the comments section and wished Arjun. “Happy birthday Arjun," she wrote. Many fans wished the actor too.

    Also Read: Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film mints outstanding numbers

    Earlier in the day, Arjun's sisters Sonam Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor wished Arjun. “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all," Sonam wrote.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

    “Happy birthday to most wise and strong witty brother who can put a smile on anyones face. My brother, still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You’ve worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Thank you for always having my back and for always keeping it real,” Janhvi wrote.

    Arjun has recently been very busy at work. With Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham, the actor has Ek Villain 2. Alongside Bhumi Pednekar, the actor is in The Lady Killer.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 3:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift RBA

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan look revealed on 30 years in Bollywood drb

    30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ranveer singh ventured into the jungle snt

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ventured into the jungle

    Daisy Shah day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable drb

    Daisy Shah’s day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable!

    Who was Raimohan Parida Ollywood actor passes away suicide suspected drb

    Who was Raimohan Parida? Ollywood actor passes away, suicide suspected

    Recent Stories

    Lionel Messi is the only one guaranteed a place - Angel Di Maria on FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 slot-ayh

    'Lionel Messi is the only one guaranteed a place' - Angel Di Maria on World Cup slot

    Hotness Alert: Esha Gupta in sexy brown bikini; shows off her HOT body (Video) RBA

    Hotness Alert: Esha Gupta in sexy brown bikini; shows off her HOT body (Video)

    Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic unfazed by lack of practice games on grass before the Grand Slam-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic unfazed by lack of practice games on grass before the Grand Slam

    HOT Pictures: Kim Kardashian shows off her underboobs in new Skims top RBA

    HOT Pictures: Kim Kardashian shows off her underboobs in new Skims top

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs get Y-plus security, Sanjay Raut issues warning

    15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs get Y-plus security, Sanjay Raut issues warning

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon