Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shares her ‘marriage recipe’ on their 17th anniversary, watch

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 17th anniversary on Thursday. On their anniversary, Namrata has shared her ‘little marriage recipe’.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have completed 17 successful years of their marriage on Thursday. The couple has been blessed with two children – Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

As they inch a year closer to completing two decades of their marriage, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shared wishes for each other on their respective social media handles.

Mahesh Babu put up a family picture with their two children in a post on the microblogging site Twitter. In the short and sweet post yet conveying his love for his wife whom he lovingly calls ‘NSG’ (Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni), he wrote: “So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us… it’s all about love” (sic).

Check out his tweet here:

While Mahesh Babu had a crisp message, It is Namrata Shirodkar’s post that grabbed our attention. Namrata put up a video on her Instagram handle, sharing the ‘marriage’ recipe that is the reason behind their successful marriage. “My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime... Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB. Love you with all my being,” Namrata wrote in the caption.

For the video, Namrata used some old and new pictures of hubby Mahesh Babu as Alayna Grace’s ‘Make it to me’ plays in the background. Several celebrities including Namrata Shirodkar’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar, Chunky Panday and many others congratulated the couple on their wedding anniversary.

In January last month, Mahesh Babu lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu due to a liver ailment. Unfortunately, Mahesh Babu was in isolation because of being Covid-19 when his elder brother passed away. He could not attend his last rites. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. His nephew Darshan will be playing the role of younger Mahesh Babu in the film.

