    Mahesh Babu pens an emotional note for his ‘Annaya’ Ramesh Babu

    Superstar Mahesh Babu’s elder brother, Ramesh Babu passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday due to a liver ailment.

    Mahesh Babu pens an emotional for his Annaya Ramesh Babu
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
    Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram

    Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu wrote an emotion, heart-melting, not for his elder brother, Ramesh Babu. Elder son Ghattamaneni Krishna, Ramesh Babu passed on Saturday, succumbing to a liver-related condition.

    Taking to social media, Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture of his ‘Annaya’ with a heart-warming message. In his post, Mahesh Babu wrote about he drew strength, courage and inspiration from his elder brother. He went on writing about how he had not been half the man that he is today, without his elder brother. Adding further to it, Mahesh Babu said that if he has another life, he wishes him (Ramesh Babu) to always be his ‘Annaya’.

    With the passing away of Ramesh Babu, the ties are tough for the Ghattamaneni family, especially for Mahesh Babu. It has been barely a couple of days when Mahesh Babu took to his social media accounts to inform about his Covid-19 report. The actor was tested positive with mild symptoms, and is, therefore, under quarantine, presently.

    It is unfortunate that because his Covid-19 report, Mahesh Babu could not attend the last rites of his brother Ramesh Babu, whom he so dearly loved and respected.

    Ramesh Babu’s health had started to deteriorate in the last few days. On Saturday evening, his condition got worse after which he was taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad's Gachibowli AIG hospital wherein he was declared dead upon arrival.

    An official statement was also issued by the Ghattamaneni family, informing of Ramesh Babu’s sudden passing away. Several from the film industry started pouring their condolences to the Ghattamaneni family.

    Ramesh babu debuted as an actor in the Telugu film industry in the year 1971. In his acting career, he went on to do films with his father Ghattamaneni Ramesh and his younger sibling Mahesh Babu. Later, Ramesh Babu decided to quit the film industry, only to come back again, but as a producer, in the early 2000s.

