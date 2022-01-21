Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

Pets are adorable and our favourite stars just know that! Here are 12 celebrities who make as some of the best pet parents from the film industry. Check out.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Pets have a very positive impact on our lives. Not just they shower unconitional love on us, but also keep our mental health in check. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu and more, there is a huge list of pets parents in the film industry. Here are some of our favourite pet parents along with the pictures of the fur babies. Take a look.

Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar: Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar had recently put up a video on his Instagram handle where his baby golden retriever is licking his face. Akshay was enjoying this adorable time with his fur baby as he sat on the floor to let his dog lick him.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt's white Persian cat is named 'Edward'. There is no doubt that Alia is an absolute person. Not just her but her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is also a pet parent. He too has a dog whom he absolutely loves. ALSO READ: Power of pooches: Pet therapies are essential in coping with anxiety, stress and more; read

Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma: This good boy 'Dude' is Anushka Sharma's labrador baby. Anushka has posted numerous pictures with Dude. There have also been pictures of Virat Kohli snuggling up to Dude.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani: The actress is a pet mother to not one but three babies. Disha Patani had two digs and one Persian cat whom she dearly loves. Disha also has an Instagram handle for her fur babies.

Image: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mahesh Babu: Superstar Mahesh Babu has two adorable dogs - Pluto and Nobu. While you may find fewer pictures of the doggos on Mahesh Babu's Instagram profile, his wife and former actor, Namrata Shrodkar's profile is filled with them.

Malaika Arora: Every morning Malaika Arora is caught by the paparazzi while she takes her dog out for a walk. even during the lockdown days, Malaika used to walk her dog on the streets. In fact, she was also trolled for this on social media. ALSO REAAD: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra: Our 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has three pet dogs. She had got a German Shephard for her husband Nick Jonas as a present since he always wanted to have one. These pictures are from the sets of Citadel. Priyanka had taken her fur babies to the shoot and we quite love the idea of 'bring your pet ot work' day,

Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

Ram Charan: If you may have noticed Ram charan during the promotional tours and shows that he was doing before his film 'RRR' got postponed, you may have noticed that the actor always used to travel with his dog 'Brat'. There are numerous pictures of Ram Charan with Brat on several shoots.

Image: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood actor and Shakti Kapoor's daughter, Shraddha Kapoor is also a dog mom. Shraddha frequently posts pictures and videos of her Lhaso 'Shyloh'. For Shraddha, returning home to Shyloh after a hectic day of the shoot is the best way to unwind and relax.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Pet mother of two dogs, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's babies are adorable. She often shares pictures of her dogs. And this picture of hers where she's cuddling with her dogs is one of our favourite pictures of the actor that are filled with pure love.

Image: Siddharth Malhotra/Instagram