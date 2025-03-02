Gene Hackman's health 'was slipping' in recent months; says family friend

Legendary actor Gene Hackman was found dead at his New Mexico home, along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog. Close friends revealed that Hackman had been in declining health in recent months. Authorities confirmed their deaths, stating no immediate signs of foul play as investigations continue

Published: Mar 2, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Legendary actor Gene Hackman, who was discovered dead at his home in New Mexico earlier this week, had been struggling in recent months, according to close friends.

In an interview with People, family friends Daniel and Barbara Lenihan, along with their son Aaron, reflected on their bond with Hackman and shared insights into his declining health. Daniel noted that Hackman had largely remained at home in recent times, while Barbara recalled that he had stopped cycling around the neighborhood about a year ago.

Aaron mentioned that Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, had made efforts to keep him active and engaged, doing her best to support his well-being. Daniel and Barbara further explained that the actor’s health had deteriorated significantly in the last couple of months.

Barbara also pointed out that Arakawa was in excellent health and remained physically fit. Aaron added that she had been very protective of Hackman, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities have confirmed that Hackman, along with Arakawa and their dog, were all found deceased at their New Mexico residence. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office stated that there were no immediate signs of foul play, although the cause of death had not yet been determined. Sheriff Adan Mendoza assured the public that an investigation was underway, including securing a search warrant, and emphasized that there was no immediate danger to the surrounding community.

Hackman was married twice and had three children. His first marriage, to Faye Maltese, lasted three decades from 1956 to 1986. In 1991, he married Arakawa, a classical pianist.

