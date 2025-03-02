I'm Game poster OUT: Dalquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam films? 'Sita Raman' actor shares update

Dulquer Salmaan has announced his 40th film, I’m Game, marking his return to Malayalam cinema. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath and produced under Wayfarer Films

Im Game poster OUT: Dalquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam films? 'Sita Raman' actor shares update
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 9:25 AM IST

Dulquer Salmaan has officially announced his 40th cinematic venture, marking his much-anticipated return to Malayalam cinema. The film, previously referred to as DQ40, has now been titled I’m Game.

The actor himself revealed the first look poster and the title of the movie, showcasing an intriguing image of a man with a wounded hand holding a playing card. While sharing the poster, Dulquer expressed excitement by stating that the game was on, urging fans to roll their dice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

The upcoming film, I’m Game, will see Dulquer in the lead role while also being co-produced by him under his banner, Wayfarer Films. Nahas Hidhayath, known for his work in RDX, is directing the film and has also penned its story.

The movie’s soundtrack and background score will be composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Jimshi Khalid will handle the cinematography. Additionally, Chaman Chakko has been brought on board as the editor.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu CONFIRMS her comeback: Star beauty set for a grand re-entry after two years; Read on

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in a Malayalam film in 2023, playing the lead role in King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the gangster action film had an underwhelming performance at the box office and received negative reviews from critics upon its release.

Regarding his recent projects, Dulquer was last seen in the Telugu crime drama Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri. The film featured him as a bank manager struggling to sustain a middle-class life. Facing humiliation at work and grappling with hardships, his character eventually becomes entangled in financial scams. The movie also starred Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, and several others in key roles.

With Kaantha currently in production and I’m Game officially announced, Dulquer also has a Telugu romantic film titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara in the pipeline. Additionally, he is expected to take on the lead role in an upcoming Malayalam film directed by actor-filmmaker Soubin Shahir.

