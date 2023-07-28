Made in Heaven: 'Baarat to Remember' gains global popularity, show to premiere on THIS date

With fans whirling with excitement and eagerly waiting to watch the second season of highly anticipated Amazon Original series Made In Heaven, Prime Video has finally revealed the premiere date with a grand celebration- ‘ A Baraat to Remember’.

The event kicked off with the majestic unfurling of a massive poster of the series worldwide with the date announcement, embarking on an unforgettable journey back into the lives of Tara and Karan. The new members of the ensemble, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, and Ishwak Singh were also introduced, promising an enthralling continuation of the series. The second season of the most awaited series will premiere globally on Prime Video starting August 10.

The celebration transcended borders as it unfolded simultaneously across the iconic locations of different cities around the world with brass bands taking over. Fans were seen shaking their legs in a joyous Baraat globally with Shobhita and Arjun dancing their hearts out in Mumbai. This global celebration highlighted the show's widespread popularity and its ability to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The 7-episode series will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 10.

Taking to her Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Tara in the series, wrote, “Making it official, finally! Team Made In Heaven is ready to enter the shaadi business again." She also shared a brand new poster of the much-awaited series that features Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Kalki Koechlin among others.

