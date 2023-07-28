Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Made in Heaven: 'Baarat to Remember' gains global popularity, show to premiere on THIS date

    With fans whirling with excitement and eagerly waiting to watch the second season of highly anticipated Amazon Original series Made In Heaven, Prime Video has finally revealed the premiere date with a grand celebration- ‘ A Baraat to Remember’.

    Made in Heaven Season 2: Season 2 all set to premiere on Prime Video on THIS date ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    The event kicked off with the majestic unfurling of a massive poster of the series worldwide with the date announcement, embarking on an unforgettable journey back into the lives of Tara and Karan. The new members of the ensemble, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, and Ishwak Singh were also introduced, promising an enthralling continuation of the series. The second season of the most awaited series will premiere globally on Prime Video starting August 10.

     

    ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

    The celebration transcended borders as it unfolded simultaneously across the iconic locations of different cities around the world with brass bands taking over. Fans were seen shaking their legs in a joyous Baraat globally with Shobhita and Arjun dancing their hearts out in Mumbai. This global celebration highlighted the show's widespread popularity and its ability to resonate with audiences worldwide.

    Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The 7-episode series will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 10.

    Taking to her Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Tara in the series, wrote, “Making it official, finally! Team Made In Heaven is ready to enter the shaadi business again." She also shared a brand new poster of the much-awaited series that features Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Kalki Koechlin among others. 

     

    Also read: Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 7:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone's amused reaction at paps forcing her to smile is EPIC - WATCH vma

    Deepika Padukone's amused reaction at paps forcing her to smile is EPIC - WATCH

    PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm snt

    PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan continues to defame Bebika Dhurve calls her 'Pig' on camera ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan continues to defame Bebika Dhurve, calls her 'Pig' on camera

    Guns and Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's actioner Netflix series to drop on THIS date ADC

    'Guns and Gulaabs': Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's actioner Netflix series to drop on THIS date

    Saba Azad drops lovey-dovey snaps with beau Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires trip vma

    Saba Azad drops lovey-dovey snaps with beau Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires trip

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone's amused reaction at paps forcing her to smile is EPIC - WATCH vma

    Deepika Padukone's amused reaction at paps forcing her to smile is EPIC - WATCH

    7 tips for long-lasting flowers at home gcw eai

    7 tips for long-lasting flowers at home

    International Tiger Day 2023: Tiger reserves beyond India ATG EAI

    International Tiger Day 2023: Tiger reserves beyond India

    Poco Pods TWS earphones price ANNOUNCED ahead of July 29 launch Know specs colours more gcw

    Poco Pods TWS earphones price ANNOUNCED ahead of July 29 launch; Know specs, colours & more

    Beyond the Bowl: 6 Unconventional uses of Curd you want to try MSW EAI

    Beyond the Bowl: 6 Unconventional uses of Curd you want to try

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon