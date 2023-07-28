Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

The final episode of The Kardashians revealed the reason Tristan Thompson is moving in with Khloe Kardashian in a very surprising turn of events---by Amrita Ghosh

In the highly anticipated season three finale of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on July 27, viewers witnessed a dramatic turn of events involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Despite their rocky relationship marred by cheating scandals, Khloe surprised everyone by announcing that Thompson would be moving in with her. However, she clarified that the decision to move in together in no way meant that they were back together.

The reason behind Tristan Thompson's move is a tragic one. Khloe revealed that the NBA player's mother, Andrea Thompson, had passed away. Despite their rocky history, Khloe expressed her deep love for Andrea and Tristan and stated that this was what family does. Thompson, who was devastated by the sudden loss of his mother, reached out to Khloe in tears to share the heartbreaking news.

ALSO READ: Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus 'Draupadi'; Know details

Khloe recalled the emotional phone call with Thompson, saying that she initially struggled to understand his words as he screamed in grief. She had a close relationship with Andrea, speaking to her every day. Khloe explained that at the time of his mother's passing, Tristan's house was undergoing renovations. Unfortunately, the house was still inhabitable when its roof collapsed due to heavy rain.

ALSO READ: Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

Given the unfortunate situation, Khloe made the compassionate decision to offer her home to Tristan and his disabled brother, Amari. Her act of kindness was not only a reflection of her love for the father of her children but also a response to her own experience of losing her father, Robert Kardashian.

Khloe acknowledged the difficult position Tristan now found himself in, having lost his mother and becoming responsible for his brother. Understanding the depth of Tristan's loss and the newfound responsibilities, Khloe wanted to lend a helping hand. Despite their romantic relationship having ended due to numerous cheating incidents, Khloe believed it was essential to keep Tristan involved in the family for the sake of their children, True and Tatum.

The drama between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has been a recurring theme in their relationship. Tristan's infidelity became public when he was caught making out with Jordyn Woods, best friend of Khloe's half-sister, Kylie Jenner. At the time of the scandal, Khloe was pregnant with their first child. Despite this, they reconciled and later welcomed their second child via a surrogate.

While Tristan's past actions have caused significant pain and challenges in their relationship, Khloe remains committed to co-parenting and maintaining a sense of family with him. She believes that Tristan will always be family due to his role as the father of her children.

It's important to note that The Kardashians reality show is filmed months before its release, allowing viewers to witness the family's journey as it unfolds in real-time.