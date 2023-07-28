Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

    The final episode of The Kardashians revealed the reason Tristan Thompson is moving in with Khloe Kardashian in a very surprising turn of events---by Amrita Ghosh

    Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    In the highly anticipated season three finale of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on July 27, viewers witnessed a dramatic turn of events involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Despite their rocky relationship marred by cheating scandals, Khloe surprised everyone by announcing that Thompson would be moving in with her. However, she clarified that the decision to move in together in no way meant that they were back together.

    The reason behind Tristan Thompson's move is a tragic one. Khloe revealed that the NBA player's mother, Andrea Thompson, had passed away. Despite their rocky history, Khloe expressed her deep love for Andrea and Tristan and stated that this was what family does. Thompson, who was devastated by the sudden loss of his mother, reached out to Khloe in tears to share the heartbreaking news.

    ALSO READ: Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus 'Draupadi'; Know details

    Khloe recalled the emotional phone call with Thompson, saying that she initially struggled to understand his words as he screamed in grief. She had a close relationship with Andrea, speaking to her every day. Khloe explained that at the time of his mother's passing, Tristan's house was undergoing renovations. Unfortunately, the house was still inhabitable when its roof collapsed due to heavy rain.

     

    ALSO READ: Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

    Given the unfortunate situation, Khloe made the compassionate decision to offer her home to Tristan and his disabled brother, Amari. Her act of kindness was not only a reflection of her love for the father of her children but also a response to her own experience of losing her father, Robert Kardashian.

    Khloe acknowledged the difficult position Tristan now found himself in, having lost his mother and becoming responsible for his brother. Understanding the depth of Tristan's loss and the newfound responsibilities, Khloe wanted to lend a helping hand. Despite their romantic relationship having ended due to numerous cheating incidents, Khloe believed it was essential to keep Tristan involved in the family for the sake of their children, True and Tatum.

    The drama between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has been a recurring theme in their relationship. Tristan's infidelity became public when he was caught making out with Jordyn Woods, best friend of Khloe's half-sister, Kylie Jenner. At the time of the scandal, Khloe was pregnant with their first child. Despite this, they reconciled and later welcomed their second child via a surrogate.

    While Tristan's past actions have caused significant pain and challenges in their relationship, Khloe remains committed to co-parenting and maintaining a sense of family with him. She believes that Tristan will always be family due to his role as the father of her children.

    It's important to note that The Kardashians reality show is filmed months before its release, allowing viewers to witness the family's journey as it unfolds in real-time.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus Draupadi; Know details ADC

    Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus 'Draupadi'; Know details

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's rainy exit: Duo evade paps in VIRAL video vma

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's rainy exit: Duo evade paps in VIRAL video

    Emmy Awards POSTPONED To January amid double Hollywood strike; know DEETS ADC

    Emmy Awards POSTPONED To January amid double Hollywood strike; know DEETS

    Does Irina Shayk's ex Bradley Cooper feel 'disturbed' about her dating 'rumours' with Tom Brady? READ THIS MSW

    Does Irina Shayk's ex Bradley Cooper feel 'disturbed' about her dating 'rumours' with Tom Brady? READ THIS

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt reveals who is her favourite contestant in the house vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt reveals who is her favourite contestant in the house

    Recent Stories

    Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus Draupadi; Know details ADC

    Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus 'Draupadi'; Know details

    'Clannad' to 'Violet Evergarden': 7 most heartwarming OTT Anime series MSW

    'Clannad' to 'Violet Evergarden': 7 most heartwarming OTT Anime series

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's retirement speculation heightens, possibly surpassing Rafael Nadal's farewell osf

    Novak Djokovic's retirement speculation heightens, possibly surpassing Rafael Nadal's farewell

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's rainy exit: Duo evade paps in VIRAL video vma

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's rainy exit: Duo evade paps in VIRAL video

    Hepatitis B and C: A looming threat of fatty liver disease in India RBA

    Hepatitis B and C: A looming threat of fatty liver disease in India

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon