Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

Margot Robbie is reveling in the success of her most recent film, Barbie, which was just released. Audiences from all over the world are showing the film an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude. In the midst of all of this, a video of Robbie has recently emerged on social media, and it has once again caused everyone to be in complete and utter wonder.

In the video that has gone viral, Margot Robbie can be seen communicating in sign language with a supporter who has hearing loss. She handed the materials she was holding to the other members of her team and then proceeded to talk to the fan who had trouble hearing while she was still holding the items. Check out the video here:

The video is currently gaining a lot of positive attention on social media, with internet users praising the Barbie actress. One of the fans stated in their online post, "As if we needed another reason to love her!" One of the users made an attempt to decipher what Robbie was trying to say and responded with "Nice." She asked in a roundabout way if that was acceptable. "Happy to meet you," but I can't make out what else she's saying at the moment." "She truly took the time to relax her hands and speak with a fan in order to make them more visible. Someone else said that she is "so precious."

Barbie is a fanciful comedy set in a fantastical world, directed by Greta Gerwig. The film is based on the well-known Barbie fashion dolls. Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the star-studded cast of the movie features talented actors like Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emma Mackey, among others. Leaving their pristine pink Barbie world, the film's storyline follows Barbie and Ken as they embark on a journey through the highs and lows of everyday life in the real world, alongside other people. This exploration leads them to new experiences and exciting opportunities, unfolding a captivating narrative.

Oppenheimer, which was directed by Christopher Nolan and released on the same day as Barbie, caused competition at the box office. In total, the movie has brought in around 11 crore INR (Indian rupees) there.