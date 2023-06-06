Lust Stories 2 teaser out: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah’s romantic tale; Neena Gupta talks about premarital sex

The makers of Lust Stories 2 announced the second instalment of the anthology series by sharing the teaser from the film and the ensemble cast of the film is stellar. The film explores the concept of modern-day relationships, its complexities, and everything that comes with it.

The series is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The film delves into modern relationships, their intricacies, and everything that comes with them. The collection features four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. Kajol, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra star in the film.

The teaser begins with a montage of the film's actors, followed by a shot of Neena Gupta, with grey hair, telling someone that, as people test drive vehicles before purchasing them, there should also be a test drive before marriage. We are then shown brief snippets of the four anthology pieces, giving us our first look at the rumoured pair Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sharing screen space.

About Lust Stories 2:

RSVP's Ronnie Screwvala stated of introducing Lust Stories 2 to viewers, "We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2." We've seen all of our films with Netflix, including Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai, and Dhamaka, be recognised and adored by a worldwide audience, making it the appropriate platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua again on this beloved anthology improved the entire process, and we can't wait for our viewers to see the film."

Lust Stories 2 is a compilation of videos produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent that examine relationships from the feminine gaze, connecting them thematically. Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar directed the first Lust Stories, which debuted in 2018. A release date has yet to be determined.