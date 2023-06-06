Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swara Bhasker is pregnant: Actress shares announcement post with hubby Fahad Ahmad

    Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker posted an adorable social media post with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, as she shows off her baby bump.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child after a court wedding in February and a gala celebration in March. Swara and Fahad had extravagant wedding rituals, including mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali night celebrations.

    They even had receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, where many celebrities, politicians, and well-known people attended. The couple celebrated their first Eid together in April.

    The expecting mother announced the loveliest pregnancy by flaunting her baby bulge while posing alongside Fahad. 

    Sharing the same, she wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby (sic)."

    Who is Fahad Ahmad?
    Fahad Ahmad is a State President at Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a Youth Wing of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra. Not just that, he is also a TEDx speaker. Ahmad earned a bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University and a master's degree in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. In 2017 and 2018, he was elected General Secretary of the TISS Student Union.

    Swara said in an Instagram video telling their love story that the two met during a demonstration, and their paths kept crossing until they fell in love.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

    The video, timed to the tune of Dirty Dancing's 'Time of My Life,' showed fragments of how they continued meeting at demonstrations and marches. Their first selfie was shot at a demonstration as well. Swara had been invited to his sister's wedding but couldn't go since she was filming. She did, however, agree to attend his wedding. Swara also attributed their reunion to their cat, Ghalib.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
