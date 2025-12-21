Rasha Thadani melted hearts as she shared a sweet birthday wish for Tamannaah Bhatia, accompanied by an unseen photo that quickly caught fans’ attention. The heartfelt post offered a rare glimpse into their warm bond, making Tamannaah’s special day.

The birthday celebration for Tamannaah Bhatia got sweeter when Rasha Thadani posted an emotional birthday wish for her along with a photo of the actress which not many viewers have seen. Such a warm post brought much attention from fans as it gave a rare glimpse into the bond the two share and personalized Tamannaah's day.

Rasha Thadani Sweet Wish For Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday

The picture shared is of Tamannaah candidly relaxing yet sparkling her charm. Unlike the glamour doll photographs that fans have always seen, this unseen shot of the actress showed her experiencing a very soft, intimate side of herself. The photo immediately went on trending across the social networking sites for its clarity and warmth.

This, she shared, is an image from Holi, and said, “Happy birthday, thank you for being my person. Forever. I love u @Tamannaahspeaks.”

Fans Reactions to the Sweet Post

Within moments of going live, the post was filling with heart emojis and birthday wishes to Tamannaah from fans. Many also assented to Rasha for coming up with such a genuine and contemplative message. A lot of fans commented that it was refreshing to see familiarity between celebrities expressed in such easy yet genuine expressions.

Rasha Thadani recently announces her next film: a telugu film on her instagram. She shared poster and wrote, "New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andariki prema tho, I'm stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @ajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity Chala excited to start this journey! #AB4 #TeluguDebut Presented by #AshwiniDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official , under the @ckpicturesoffl banner."