    Bloody Daddy to Avatar 2: Here are 11 OTT releases this week, check trailers and more

    Get ready with your popcorns and binge-watch these new Hindi web series and movies this week.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    OTT platforms now have a wide selection of new Hindi web series and films streaming online after an exciting first week. Many intriguing programmes and films are coming out on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, and other platforms, including Shahid Kapoor's suspense web series Bloody Daddy, James Cameron's Avatar 2, and the Kdrama Bloodhounds. Prepare your watchlist by adding these films for a growing binge-watching session. Check out the top 11 releases across several OTT platforms this week.

    Bloody Daddy:  One of the most eagerly anticipated thriller films is Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor. As the nimble assassin Sumair, embarks on a killing spree and slashes anybody who is in his path, Kapoor portrays himself as a killing machine. During one fatal night, he battles white-collar drug lords of Gurugram, dishonest pals, a brutal crime boss, homicidal narcs, and both dishonest and honest cops. Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Zeishan Quadri, Ankur Bhatia, Mukesh Bhatt, and Sartaaj Kakkar are also featured in the movie. The 2011 French movie "Sleepless Night" was remade.
    OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
    Release Date: June 9, 2023
    Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar
    Language: Hindi

     

    Avatar: The Way Of Water
    Avatar: The Way of Water by James Cameron is making its way to OTT after conquering hearts everywhere. Avatar 2, which was released in 2009 and is the world's highest-grossing movie of all time, is a prequel that takes place more than ten years after the events of the original. The Sully family's narrative is told, including the peril that accompanies them, the lengths they go to keep one another safe, the fights they wage to survive, and the tragedies they experience. The Sully family includes Jake (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldana), and their children.
    OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
    Release Date: June 7, 2023
    Directed by: James Cameron
    Language: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

     

    Never Have I Ever 4: New romance and adventure are the main themes of Never Have I Ever 4. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her high school pals are depicted in it. In the programme, Ramakrishnan plays Devi, a teenage girl who lives a hard life as a first-generation Indian American in modern times. Devi is an overachieving high school girl with a short fuse who frequently finds herself in challenging circumstances.
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date: June 8, 2023
    Directed by: Mindy Kaling
    Language: English

     

    Bloodhounds: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho play the lead characters in the K-drama Bloodhounds. It tells the tale of three young people seeking financial success who enter the world of private lending. They become entangled in it, and things take a terrible turn.
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date: June 9, 2023
    Directed by: Kim Joo-hwan
    Language: Korean


    UP65: The Hindi novel of the same name by Nikhil Sachan served as the inspiration for the film UP65. Shine Pandey, a rookie actor, plays an innocent lad who recently passed the IIT and was admitted to IIT BHU Banaras. As he embarks on a new trip, he encounters a variety of feelings and attachments, including friendship, love, responsibility, and many more.
    OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
    Release Date: June 8, 2023
    Directed by: Gaganjeet Singh
    Language: Hindi

     

    2018: Everyone Is A Hero: The May 5 theatrical premiere of the Malayalam-language drama 2018: Everyone Is A Hero will soon be available on OTT. In order to escape the tragedy, individuals from all walks of life banded together during the terrible Kerala floods of 2018. Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, and Indrans also appear in the movie.
    OTT Platform: SonyLIV
    Release Date: June 9, 2023
    Directed by: Jude Anthany Joseph
    Language: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

     

    Arnold: This three-part documentary series follows Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey from rural Austria to the pinnacles of the American dream. His entire life will be covered, and it will also include conversations with his pals. 
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date: June 9, 2023
    Directed by: Lesley Chilcott
    Language: English

     

    The Crowded Room: The 10-episode anthology series The Crowded Room starring Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland is tense. It analyses the real-life experiences of persons who have battled mental illness and discovered effective coping mechanisms. The acclaimed biography "The Minds of Billy Milligan" by Daniel Keyes served as the basis for the first season. Billy Milligan is portrayed by Tom Holland, and Amanda Seyfried plays a clinical psychologist.
    OTT Platform: Apple TV+
    Release Date: June 9, 2023
    Directed by: Akiva Goldsman
    Language: English

     

    The Devil You Know: The Devil You Know is a true test of the adage "Family is Everything," and it makes you wonder how far you would go to defend your loved ones. Former prisoner Marcus Cowans has a personal choice between protecting his brother and the rest of his family when he learns of one of his brothers' suspected wrongdoings. Wu Omar Epps, Michael Ealy, Michael Beach, Theo Rossi, and Erica Tazel make up a gorgeous cast, and the movie aims to provide viewers a gripping drama with plenty of suspense to keep them on their toes.
    OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
    Release Date: June 9, 2023
    Directed by: Charles Murray
    Language: English

     

    Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar: Discover the historic city of Vadnagar, Gujarat, in the fascinating two-part docuseries "Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar" from Warner Bros. Discovery. The series reveals astonishing archaeological evidence with the assistance of prestigious organisations, highlighting the city's enormous historical significance and enduring impact. The Manoj Muntashir Shukla-hosted series vividly depicts Vadnagar through expert interviews, state-of-the-art 3D visual effects, and an engaging story that connects its inhabitants, structures, and events.
    OTT Platform: discovery+
    Release Date: June 7, 2023
    Hosted by: Manoj Muntashir
    Language: Hindi


    Indian Summers Season 2: The fascinating two-part documentary "Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar" from Warner Bros. Discovery takes viewers on a tour of the historic city of Vadnagar, Gujarat. The series demonstrates the city's great historical significance and enduring impact by revealing amazing archaeological evidence with the assistance of prestigious institutions. Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the show's host, uses expert interviews, state-of-the-art 3D visual effects, and a compelling story to bring Vadnagar's people, structures, and events to life.
    OTT Platform: MX Player
    Release Date: June 7, 2023
    Directed by: Charles Murray
    Language: Hindi

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
