Bloody Daddy to Avatar 2: Here are 11 OTT releases this week, check trailers and more

OTT platforms now have a wide selection of new Hindi web series and films streaming online after an exciting first week. Many intriguing programmes and films are coming out on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, and other platforms, including Shahid Kapoor's suspense web series Bloody Daddy, James Cameron's Avatar 2, and the Kdrama Bloodhounds. Prepare your watchlist by adding these films for a growing binge-watching session. Check out the top 11 releases across several OTT platforms this week.

Bloody Daddy: One of the most eagerly anticipated thriller films is Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor. As the nimble assassin Sumair, embarks on a killing spree and slashes anybody who is in his path, Kapoor portrays himself as a killing machine. During one fatal night, he battles white-collar drug lords of Gurugram, dishonest pals, a brutal crime boss, homicidal narcs, and both dishonest and honest cops. Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Zeishan Quadri, Ankur Bhatia, Mukesh Bhatt, and Sartaaj Kakkar are also featured in the movie. The 2011 French movie "Sleepless Night" was remade.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Language: Hindi

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water by James Cameron is making its way to OTT after conquering hearts everywhere. Avatar 2, which was released in 2009 and is the world's highest-grossing movie of all time, is a prequel that takes place more than ten years after the events of the original. The Sully family's narrative is told, including the peril that accompanies them, the lengths they go to keep one another safe, the fights they wage to survive, and the tragedies they experience. The Sully family includes Jake (Worthington), Neytiri (Saldana), and their children.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: June 7, 2023

Directed by: James Cameron

Language: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

Never Have I Ever 4: New romance and adventure are the main themes of Never Have I Ever 4. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her high school pals are depicted in it. In the programme, Ramakrishnan plays Devi, a teenage girl who lives a hard life as a first-generation Indian American in modern times. Devi is an overachieving high school girl with a short fuse who frequently finds herself in challenging circumstances.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 8, 2023

Directed by: Mindy Kaling

Language: English

Bloodhounds: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho play the lead characters in the K-drama Bloodhounds. It tells the tale of three young people seeking financial success who enter the world of private lending. They become entangled in it, and things take a terrible turn.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Kim Joo-hwan

Language: Korean



UP65: The Hindi novel of the same name by Nikhil Sachan served as the inspiration for the film UP65. Shine Pandey, a rookie actor, plays an innocent lad who recently passed the IIT and was admitted to IIT BHU Banaras. As he embarks on a new trip, he encounters a variety of feelings and attachments, including friendship, love, responsibility, and many more.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: June 8, 2023

Directed by: Gaganjeet Singh

Language: Hindi

2018: Everyone Is A Hero: The May 5 theatrical premiere of the Malayalam-language drama 2018: Everyone Is A Hero will soon be available on OTT. In order to escape the tragedy, individuals from all walks of life banded together during the terrible Kerala floods of 2018. Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, and Indrans also appear in the movie.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Jude Anthany Joseph

Language: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Arnold: This three-part documentary series follows Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey from rural Austria to the pinnacles of the American dream. His entire life will be covered, and it will also include conversations with his pals.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Lesley Chilcott

Language: English

The Crowded Room: The 10-episode anthology series The Crowded Room starring Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland is tense. It analyses the real-life experiences of persons who have battled mental illness and discovered effective coping mechanisms. The acclaimed biography "The Minds of Billy Milligan" by Daniel Keyes served as the basis for the first season. Billy Milligan is portrayed by Tom Holland, and Amanda Seyfried plays a clinical psychologist.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Akiva Goldsman

Language: English

The Devil You Know: The Devil You Know is a true test of the adage "Family is Everything," and it makes you wonder how far you would go to defend your loved ones. Former prisoner Marcus Cowans has a personal choice between protecting his brother and the rest of his family when he learns of one of his brothers' suspected wrongdoings. Wu Omar Epps, Michael Ealy, Michael Beach, Theo Rossi, and Erica Tazel make up a gorgeous cast, and the movie aims to provide viewers a gripping drama with plenty of suspense to keep them on their toes.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Charles Murray

Language: English

Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar: Discover the historic city of Vadnagar, Gujarat, in the fascinating two-part docuseries "Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar" from Warner Bros. Discovery. The series reveals astonishing archaeological evidence with the assistance of prestigious organisations, highlighting the city's enormous historical significance and enduring impact. The Manoj Muntashir Shukla-hosted series vividly depicts Vadnagar through expert interviews, state-of-the-art 3D visual effects, and an engaging story that connects its inhabitants, structures, and events.

OTT Platform: discovery+

Release Date: June 7, 2023

Hosted by: Manoj Muntashir

Language: Hindi



OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: June 7, 2023

Directed by: Charles Murray

Language: Hindi