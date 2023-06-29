Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's latest film HIT or FLOP? Read this

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Twitter Review: The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, hits theatres on June 29. The movie reunites Bollywood's popular on-screen couple, Kartik and Kiara, following their blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And the Twitter reviews for Sameer Vidwans' directorial debut are already out.

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been one of the most talked-about on-screen couples, and there is no doubt about it. Their hot chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lit up the screen, and seeing them in one frame was a pleasure. This hot jodi is presently making waves for their newest release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, has been one of the year's most anticipated releases, and the trailer and songs have already gotten the fans enthusiastic about the film.

    Interestingly, Satyaprem Ki Katha has finally been launched today, after much anticipation, and the enthusiasm among fans is obvious. Twitter has been bombarded with posts praising Sameer Vidhwans' directorial debut. "#SatyaPremKiKatha Interval...," one Twitter user commented. It's fantastic. Discusses an important subject. Definitely a smash. Congratulations, @sameervidwans, on your vision. #KartikAaryan and #KiaraAdvani are outstanding." 

    One wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKatha is a beautiful, entertaining and slice-of-life film with endearing performances, especially by lovely @advani_kiara… Ki you were fabulous in the film. The film captures the intensity and innocence of love with pure simplicity." 

    Another one tweeted, “Watched #SatyaPremKiKatha! An endearing love story that has its heart in the right place. Also how stunning does Kiara look?! And obviously loved @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara’s chemistry! Majja aavi gayi." Kartik and Kiara fans have already declared the movie “a blockbuster". But going by the positive reviews, it won’t be a surprise if SatyaPrem Ki Katha turns out to be yet another super hit movie for Kartik and Kiara.

    It was reported that Kartik and Kiara demanded a hefty fee for their appearance in the film. According to Prabhat Khabar, Kartik received Rs 25 crore for the film, while Kiara charged roughly Rs 4 crore.

    Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Tiger Shroff, Kiara, and Kartik attended a celebrity screening of SatyaPrem Ki Katha on Wednesday evening. In addition to Kiara and Kartik, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania play important parts in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures collaborated on the film's production.

