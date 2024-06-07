Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Love Mouli REVIEW: Is Telugu star Navdeep's BOLD film worth your time? Read what audiences said

    'Love Mouli' created headlines when the film's first-look poster showing Navdeep's six-pack physical transformation and hair, as well as the teaser, were revealed. The theatrical trailer for the film also created quite a stir and was interesting.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Today (June 07), the Navdeep-starrer romance drama Love Mouli, with provocative material, was launched for audiences in the two Telugu-speaking states and a few other areas of the world. The actor was represented in a never-before-seen avatar and makeover. Love Mouli, written and directed by Avaneendra, delves into a hitherto unexplored issue in Telugu cinema.

    The spectators and reviewers who saw Love Mouli had little positive to say about the film, although they did highlight Navdeep's passion and representation of the role. The film's audacity is in catering to a specific audience segment, but some believe this may restrict its appeal. 

    Love Mouli Synopsis
    The film highlights the life of Mouli (Navdeep), a painter who prefers alone and spends his time doing what he enjoys. He despises love yet seeks real love and longs for tenderness. When his picture undergoes a supernatural change, his imagination comes alive. What will happen next? Is Chitra real? Love Mouli is the solution to these inquiries.

    Love Mouli X (Twitter) Review 
    Enthusiastic Tollywood film fans who saw the Love Mouli film starring Navdeep and Pankhuri Gidwani took to social media to share their thoughts on the Avaneendra flick. Check them out below.

    Love the Mouli cast
    The film's three major characters are Navdeep, Pankhuri Gidwani, and Charvi Dutta. Mirchi Hemanth and Bhavana Sagi, among others, performed major parts in the film. Rana Daggubati, an actor and producer, appeared in a cameo. Love, Mouli Crew. The film, directed by Avaneendra, is produced by Cspace, Nyra Creations, and Srikara Studios. Govind Vasantha wrote the complete background score and music for the film. Ajay Sivasanker operated the camera, and Avaneendra himself worked on the film's editing.
     

